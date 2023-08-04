Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of August 3, 2023

Banger's: 11th Anniversary with Beer Collabs

Saturday 5

BANGER'S: 11TH ANNIVERSARY WITH BEER COLLABS Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden celebrates their 11th anniversary with a plethora of food specials and mafficking and so on, yes, but what’s got us most excited is the debut of Banger’s four exclusive beer collaborations with Pinthouse, St. Elmo, Southern Heights, and Zilker Brewing, all ready to provide cool primo quaffing in the midst of this long, hot summer. Sat., Aug. 5, 11am-11pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

Tuesday 8

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TRATTORIA LISINA: IL BORRO WINE DINNER Trattoria Lisina (Damian and Trina Mandola’s upscale Tuscan-inspired restaurant in Driftwood) and Il Borro Estate (the award-winning winery in the Tuscan valley of the Arno River) present a four-course menu designed by Damian Mandola. Tue., Aug. 8, 6:30pm. Trattoria Lisina, 13308 FM 150 W., Driftwood, 512/894-3111. trattorialisina.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

