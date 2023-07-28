Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

COUNTER CULTURE: 14TH ANNIVERSARY Counter Culture, Sue Davis' bountiful bastion of vegan excellence, began as a food trailer in 2009, became a brick-and-mortar on East Cesar Chavez in 2012, and returned to being a food trailer in May. They're currently located on the back patio of Tweedy's Bar – and throwing an anniversary party, with owner (and DJ) Davis spinning vinyl from the 60s and 70s. Bonus: It's her birthday, too! Y'all head over and celebrate like … like animals! Thu., July 27, 7-11pm. (2023) Tweedy's, 2908 Fruth. countercultureaustin.com

Friday 28

BAT CITY PIES: FIRST PLATED DINNER That hot new Detroit-style pizza trailer from Nick Bain and Ryan Madsen, Bat City Pies, happily ensconced alongside the entertainment-and-relaxation powerhouse called Buzz Mill Coffee, hosts their first-ever Friday night plated dinner – featuring their popular Chicken Piccata over linguine. Challenge: Only 25 plates available; best to get there, oh, kinda early? Fri., July 28, 7-10pm. (2023) Buzz Mill, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. buzzmillcoffee.com

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM SUPPER Imagine dinner with engaging conversation and delightful dishes, all served in an intimate 1920s bungalow in the middle of Austin's Eastside – with a summer surf-and-turf menu from chef Nick Barrera at this marvelous Swoop House event from the Supper Friends folks of 2Dine4 Catering. Fri.-Sat., July 28-29, 7:30pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $125. 2dine4.com

SHAKE SHACK: SAN MARCOS The popular international burger chain gets a new outpost beyond our city limits and you're invited to join the shake-enhanced shindig of today's grand opening! Fri., July 28, 1pm Shake Shack San Marcos, 4025 S. I-35, San Marcos. shakeshack.com

Saturday 29

STORIES ABOUT COMFORT FOOD: LIVE Seven storytellers share autobiographical tales inspired by the theme "comfort food" in this live, culinary exploration from Color Arc Productions – featuring performances by Addie Broyles, Nell Carroll, Vyasar Ganesan, Tien Hoang, Brunell Sherman Knox, Max Langert, and Yola Lu. Bonus: The evening begins with drinks, snacks, and music by DJ LadyRoxoxo. Sat., July 29, 7pm. (2023) Austin Cinemaker Space, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. Free with RSVP. fb.com/austincinemakerspace

Sunday 30

CENTRAL MACHINE WORKS: FUNDRAISER FOR JOE CARR This is a fundraiser to help alleviate the medical bills for Joe Carr, managing partner at Rosen's Bagel Co., who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. (Carr, like many service industry workers, is uninsured.) Sales from CMW's Kolsch beer and all Rosen's Pizza Bagels (which will be a special for the event) will benefit Carr. Sun., July 30, 11am-10pm. (2023) Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287. cmwbrewery.com

Tuesday 1

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com