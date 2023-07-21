Five Austin Hotel Pool Happy Hours to Cool Your Heels

Happy hour is always in season, but the warmer months make it possible to take happy hour poolside. There are lots of hotel pools around town, but only a few offer top-notch happy hour drinks and snacks to accompany a swim with your pals (or your co-workers if you're comfy enough with them to let them see you in your swim togs). Here are a handful of our fave places for an after-work dip and drink. Unless otherwise indicated, you will need to book a reservation on ResortPass to enjoy these happy hours; remember that you're worth it.

Hotel Van Zandt

Make a plan to deal with rush-hour traffic to make this poolside happy hour happen. But trust me when I say that it will be absolutely worth the hassle once you get there. You don't need a ResortPass to enjoy Spritz & Giggles happy hour Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8pm for $8 specialty cocktails and truly excellent snacks from Geraldine's (the calamari is to die for). The deck is large and offers ample seating for chilling/sunbathing; book a cabana for a large group or private gathering. (Pro tip: Bring a change of clothes so you can go across the street for a few rounds of shuffleboard at Electric Shuffle afterward.)

605 Davis, hotelvanzandt.com

Wax Myrtle’s at the Thompson Hotel

Our esteemed colleague W.A. Brenner waxes rhapsodic about Wax Myrtle's brunch (which is returning soon!), but have you checked out that huge, gorgeous patio? The views are exquisite, and the pergola-style cabanas add an additional luxe touch that make this rooftop poolside happy hour truly feel like a high-end vacation. Members of the public can access the pool first come, first served Monday through Thursday. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5pm, with half-off sandwiches and $6 frozen Dazey margaritas (or try one of those large-format cocktails in fun vessels like a cowboy hat or a retro Igloo cooler). Come early, stay a while, don't get too loud (we are classy people at a classy hotel, after all).

506 San Jacinto, waxmyrtles.com

Hotel Viata

OK, maybe you want to feel more transported than a Downtown hotel pool. Venture out to West Lake to the Hotel Viata, which if you look at it in a certain light may very well trick you into thinking you slipped into a vortex and wound up in the Italian countryside. My goodness, what a lovely place to enjoy a glass of frosé and a cheese and charcuterie board from Laurel, the hotel's Italian-inspired restaurant. Level up your experience by reserving a private cabana that's stocked with snacks, water, and chilled towels. Chilled towels! You deserve chilled towels. Happy hour at Laurel takes place daily from 4 to 6pm.

320 Capital of Texas Hwy. S., hotelviata.com

Otopia Rooftop at the Otis Hotel

One major mark in the plus column for this luxe rooftop pool happy hour is that its location near the UT campus means that you don't have to fight Downtown traffic to get there. The compact cabanas only accommodate four people, but that's a minor consideration, because the friendly, professional waitstaff serve your drinks and light bites poolside. Enjoy a zippy Sunkissed at Sunset (Aperol, gin, bubbles, apricot, and strawberry) or a frozen Toasted Cocolada and avocado hummus while taking in a simply gorgeous view of Downtown. Otopia's "golden hour" specials include an $8 signature cocktail, half off select appetizers, and $2 off wines by the glass one hour before and after sunset, Monday through Thursday. Parking and towel service are complimentary.

1901 San Antonio St. #1100, otopiarooftop.com

Hotel Magdalena

What if there was a way to top off a day of high-end shopping on South Congress with a swim in Barton Springs while also enjoying food and drink? How about the Barton Springs-shaped pool at Hotel Magdalena? The water is less frigid, your toes aren't touching slime and goodness knows what else, and, best of all, you can sip a piña colada and nibble on guacamole without fear of getting kicked out. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6pm, with discounted sparkling wines and margaritas and select snacks.

1101 Music Ln., bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-magdalena