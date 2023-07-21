Austin’s Essential Frozen Cocktails

There is never a bad time for a frozen libation, but as Austin makes the underworld look swimmingly cool this summer, a frozen cocktail is necessary for survival.

The best frozen I've ever had was Billy Hankey's version of a Cuba Libre at King Bee Lounge, which he and his wife Colette owned and operated. Hankey made his own cola syrup and mixed it with a blend of rums, water, and maybe a little lime juice. It was sublime, so simple and perfect. Hankey was a savant with the frozens and I worshiped at his altar many an evening. The Bee's Knees – I liked to get it "stung" with a floater of Ancho Reyes – was always on the menu. It still is, even though King Bee (kingbeeatx.com) is now under different ownership.

What is a frozen? It's a standard cocktail, blending booze, water, a mixer, maybe a sweetening component, then frozen. The ingredients are batched, and instead of the typical water dilution from stirring or shaking the cocktail, the water is added as a ratio of the batch. It's all about balance of flavors, a certain amount of booziness, and the effect of aerated ingredients to create the ideal texture. We're looking for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.

Read on to find a variety of unique ice-cold quaffs beyond your ordinary margarita around town. You can't beat the heat, but you may be able to dull the pain. (Note: Many of these drinks are seasonal and may not show up on online menus. Be sure to check the bars' social media for any menu updates or additions.)

The Pool Drink @ The Aristocrat Lounge

The Aristocrat, Brentwood's neighborhood dive bar, is the best-kept secret in Austin. There's always a frozen on rotation here, including a refreshing lemon drop this past spring. They've brought back a previous summertime crusher, the Pool Drink, with RumHaven coconut rum, Blue Curaçao, fresh lemon, pineapple, and simple syrup. Blue C makes everything a little bit more fun, and the texture is always on point. At $8, it definitely lives up to the Aristocrat's motto: "Drink like you can afford to!"6507 Burnet Rd., aristocratloungeatx.com

Sloppee @ Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

"Sloppees" feature prominently on the menu year-round at Better Half, and General Manager Harley Kelly and team always have something fun, boozy, and intriguing churning. Better Half currently has four frozens on tap, including Outta the Woods, a gin and blackberry crusher; a classic hurricane (highly recommended); and the Barefoot Confresca, a mezcal, Aperol, watermelon, and lime affair. Every other Monday this summer, Better Half will roll out new frozens in conjunction with a rotating chef series. Follow their Instagram (instagram.com/betterhalfbar) for details.406 Walsh, betterhalfbar.com

Powerfade @ Fairweather Cider Co.

This "boozy sports bev" is neon green, making it the unofficial adult beverage of Austin FC. Jon Losset, part-owner and bev hustler, tells us it's a "special blend of sport drink mixes with a base of either fortified cider or sake depending on what's available." It's a balanced lemon-lime flavor, not too sweet, and damn is it good. The texture is exquisite, and the can keeps it cold and slushy just a little while longer.

10609 Metric Blvd. Ste. 108-A, fairweathercider.com

Frozen Boozy Coffee @ Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

I don't drink a lot of coffee, and I definitely don't drink a lot of boozy coffee, but Cosmic's Boozy Coffee is phenomenal. The marriage of espresso, dairy horchata, tequila, Del Maguey mezcal, and cocoa mole spices render this drink a true work of art and makes the horrendous parking worth it.

121 Pickle Rd. #111, cosmichospitalitygroup.com

Dreamsicle @ Kitty Cohen’s

I always snag at least one Dreamsicle at this Webberville mainstay, because why wouldn't you? The classic combo of Skyy Vodka, Absolut Citron, vanilla syrup, and orange juice is always refreshing, and the absence of a dairy component makes this concoction a patio pounder. If you want to get real wild, get it swirled with the frosé, then put your feet in the small pool on the patio and commence maximum chill.2211 Webberville, kittycohens.com

Strawberry Agua Fresca @ The Little Darlin’

Arguably the greatest patio south of the river, Little Darlin' serves an amazing frozen on rotation. Their current offering is Strawberry Agua Fresca, a perfect marriage of Lula's Aguas and tequila. The results are consistently impressive, with a silky texture always dialed in. Look for pineapple guava with a chili salt rim to rotate back in this summer, says Little Darlin' co-owner and frozens curator Mike Sanchez. In the meantime, you can't miss with the strawberry.6507 Circle South, thelittledarlin.com

Sneaky Link @ Austin Daiquiri Factory

Look, sometimes you want a grab-and-go situation in a Styrofoam cup, no questions asked. Maybe you've got a BYOB backyard party to attend, or you've just had a really rugged day at work. Well, friend, this boozed-up adjunct to Hawaiian Punch is the drink for you. Pro tip: Get it topped with Sour Patch Kids for a little extra zing. Just wait until you get to your destination before you partake, OK?2000 E. 12th, austindaiquirifactory.com

Frozen Pimm’s Cup @ épicerie

This is a frozen for the ladies who brunch, a delightful accompaniment to a Sunday morning plate of quiche or a Friday afternoon snack. The classic British cocktail was already perfect for summer; Épicerie ups the ante by serving it frozen but keeps it simple (meaning no hunks of cucumber and fruity garnishes) with a slushy gin-and-ginger treat garnished with a slice of lemon and, if you're lucky, a few berries. Pinkies up, besties.2307 Hancock, epicerieaustin.com

The Best of the Rest

Kinda Tropical (kindatropical.com) is offering four frozens right now: mango margarita, Labuff Stuff (Still Austin gin, fresh watermelon, lime, mint), spicy cucumber margarita, and a strawberry piña colada... Loro (loroeats.com) has the killer frozen gin and tonic, but they also have four other boozy slushees: sangria, mango sake, Vietnamese coffee, and a zero-proof piña horchata. Try them three at a time with the boozy slushee flight... You can't beat the perennial favorite frozen Irish coffee at Nickel City (nickelcitybar.com), but don't sleep on the Chi-Chi, currently on rotation, with Reyka vodka, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, coconut, pineapple, and green tea... Suerte is currently offering a tequila-based hurricane, the Baja Brrr-o, and it's a work of art. Grab one before it dissipates like a summer storm.