Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

COTE X CALIBRATE: DELTA-8 DINNER Local edibles brand Calibrate partners with chef Sonya Cote for a this dinner event featuring Delta-8 oil infused into each dish prepared by chef Cote, who prides herself on using only the freshest farm-to-table ingredients in her acclaimed Bastrop restaurant. Note: Yes, those infusions are optional, and the food is exquisite either way. Thu., July 20, (2023) Store House Market, 813 Main, Bastrop, 512/412-6114. $135. storehousemarket.com

DOVETAIL PIZZA: SPRITZ FEST Dovetail Pizza invites you to bask in the summer vibes at this celebration that features a delectable feast of wood-fired pizzas, refreshing spritzes, Campari cocktails, mocktails, and more on the restaurant’s newly finished patio. Bonus: A portion of ticket sales go to benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation. Thu., July 20, 8-10pm. (2023) Dovetail Pizza, 1816 S. First. dovetailpizza.com

VISTA BREWING: WINE PAIRING DINNER Vista Brewing's Driftwood ranch welcomes William Chris Vineyards and Lost Draw Cellars for a this special dinner showcasing their Grower Project wines, for which Vista's chef Kyle Barker has created a farm-to-table menu featuring locally and sustainably sourced ingredients. Thu., July 20, 6:30-9pm. (2023) Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. $85. vistabrewingtx.com

Friday 21

UCHI: TO-GO CAVIAR OMAKASE Here's a limited time to-go caviar omakase package, in honor of National Caviar Day. The omakase features classic items with caviar on the side, so you can choose and pair accordingly. The menu includes shishitos with trout roe, sunomono with trout roe, hirame uzu with tobiko, negi toro with trout roe, karaage with hackleback, Wagyu strip steak with kaluga, and a candy bar. July 21-23, various times available Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $250 (for two). uchiaustin.com

Saturday 22

Sunday 23

OTOKO X WATERTRADE: BLUEFIN BREAKDOWN Join the Otoko and Watertrade teams led by chef Yoshi Okai for the breakdown of a sustainably farmed, 180-plus-pound Pacific bluefin tuna just in from Kindai University in Osaka, Japan. Choose your libation, then immerse yourself in the process and watch a master at work as Yoshi and his team expertly break down the fish, piece by piece. Each ticket includes a freshly sliced tuna hand roll and nasu frites, with additional handrolls available to order. Sun., July 23, 5pm. Otoko, 1603 S. Congress, 512/994-0428. $50. otokoaustin.com

Tuesday 25

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com