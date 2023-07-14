Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

VISTA BREWING BEER RELEASE: HIVE MIND HONEY ALE Join this crew of acclaimed sudsmongers and be the first to sample the 2023 batch of Hive Mind Honey Ale and Vista's own honey from their onsite apiary. Note: This is the brewery's third collaboration with local beekeepers, made with wild yeast swabbed from a Vista honeybee, and Hive Mind also won the national Good Food Award in 2021 and 2022. Thu., July 13, 4-8pm. (2023) Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. Free. vistabrewingtx.com

Friday 14

1417 FRENCH BISTRO: BASTILLE DAY SPECIALS Of course this place is celebrating today! In fact, 1417 will be offering French food (braised short rib, cheese polenta, and braised kale) and drink specials (French 75 and a French Mule) for dinner for the whole weekend, Friday through Sunday. And, yes, their usual *chef's kiss* array of French fare, including the duck confit, steak & frites, French onion soup, and more. Fri.-Sun., July 14-16 1417 French Bistro, 1417 S. First, 512/551-2430. https://1417frenchbistro.com

BLUE OWL BREWERY: TEST BATCH TAPPING Did you know that Blue Owl's tasting room hosts a free tasting each Friday in July? Well, now you do. Swing on by to try the newest brew hitting the venue's popular tap wall: Apple Saison Puede. Fri., July 14, 2pm. (2023) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. Free. blueowlbrewing.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: BASTILLE DAY SOIREE The talented and Francophilic chefs at Swoop House want to help you celebrate this freedom-forward weekend, with loup de mer, petite croque madame, escargot, Roquefort salad, steak au poivre, ratatouille, summer sorbet, crème brulée, and more in one of our city's most elegant settings. Fri.-Sat., July 14-15, 7:30pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $95. 2dine4.com

Saturday 15

VIXEN'S WEDDING: FUNK BRUNCH Sip a mimosa and dine on some of the best brunch dishes in town while DJ Mahealani spins funk and soul on vinyl amid the elegance of this acclaimed East Sixth restaurant.Bonus: $20 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of a brunch entrée, and a free B.A.D. (Big Ass Donut) to the first ten tables that make a Funk Brunch reservation on Resy. Sat., July 15, 10am-2pm. (2023) Vixen's Wedding, 1813 E 6th Street. vixensweddingatx.com

Sunday 16

Tuesday 18

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com