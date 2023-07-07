Where to Find Tequila Around Austin

We may live on the face of the sun, but at least Austin understands the importance of having tequila on the menu. Here are our favorite orders at a dozen-plus bars and restaurants. – Jessi Cape

ATX Cocina

This fine-dining Downtown spot offers 30-ish tequilas (including LALO) and 12-plus tequila cocktails, including LALO's highly recommended Sowers Sandia, a refreshing watermelon delight, making it a go-to.

Central Machine Works

It's more than "just" a brewery, and you can't go wrong with their rosemary paloma (Tequila 512 blanco, Martini Fiero, clarified grapefruit, agave) or the FauxGarita (Jalisco 55 spiritless tequila, Lyre's orange sec, tepache, lime juice).

Curra's Hyde Park

This Austin institution has two locations, both serving up several tequila cocktails, plus their famous margs like cucumber, jalapeño, and avocado (frozen) available by the pitcher.

Eldorado Cafe

One of our favorite restaurants in town makes one of the very best cocktails, the Tamarindo (Socorro añejo, tamarind, fresh squeezed lime juice, honey; shaken, served with a Tajín rim).

Holiday on 7th

The Mexi Mart is an Austin-born staple, and the geniuses at this delightful new spot leveled up with the frozen Mexican martini (LALO blanco, triple sec, lime, salt, olive brine). Enjoy on either of thegreat patios.

La Condesa

Considered a classic, this Downtown staple boasts more tequilas than you can count and offers flights so you can discover your fave. We hear the El Cúbico (tobacco-infused reposado tequila, vanilla brandy, lemon, grilled pineapple, volcanic saffron salt rim) is outta this world.

Licha's Cantina

A tequila-based Manhattan? So smart. Try the Añejo Manhattan (Tromba añejo tequila, Carpano Antica, Grand Marnier, Angostura) or make a similarly bold choice with the Coyoacan (Don Julio blanco tequila, Cantera Negra Café liqueur, half-and-half milk, and whipped cream).

Matt's El Rancho

Go for the rowdy patio, stay for the many special margs, including the Burnt Orange margarita (LALO tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, and a splash of fresh squeezed orange juice, garnished with a burnt orange wheel).

Nickel City

This dive-turned-hot spot offers fun well-known, lesser-known, and unknown cocktails, including the Lovejoy (Tromba tequila, El Silencio, watermelon shrub, lime, bubbles) and the Aki Paloma (Astral tequila, yuzu juice, jasmine-pomelo tea, grapefruit, smoked pomelo salt).

Seareinas

The owners of this Mexican seafood and sushi spot in Northeast Austin also have Gabriela's and Taquero Mucho, and they know how to throw a party. We like the Malverde (kiwi, tequila, lime, agave) but they've stocked other great agave options, too.

Suerte

You're guaranteed a good time with the Suerte Maria (morita-infused tequila blanco, tomato, chile morita y cascabel, lime, lemon, shoyu), a delicious concoction that pairs well with any of the dishes. Any pour of tequila is 50% off during Lucky Hour (Sun.-Thu., 5-6pm) and all night Mondays.

Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

Owned by the folks at Mi Madre, this speakeasy's name says it all: It's an agave wonderland! Try the Cereza Hermosa (reposado tequila, cherry Heering, Ancho Reyes, lime, egg white).

Vivo

Cap off a night at nearby AFS Cinema with the delightfully spicy La Boca Picosa (cilantro-and-jalapeño-infused reposado; served on the rocks with Hawaiian black sea salt), which makes a great pairing with their perfect pollo tinga tostada.

Whisler's

This bar staff knows what they're doing, so trust 'em and try the unusual cocktail called Sophie's Armada (reposado tequila, mole milk punch, citrus, Ancho Verde, dry vermouth).

Ranch Rider Spirits

OK, this one's not a bar, but we had to throw in a can for river days! We like the Ranch Water Original (reposado, sparkling water, lime), and the roster also includes pineapple, passion fruit, jalapeño, margarita, and paloma varieties.