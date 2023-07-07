Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

SUSHI BAR GUEST CHEF: ADRIANNE CALVO At the excellent Sushi Bar, guest chef Adrianne Calvo of Miami joins chef Ambrely Ouimette to present an elegant and superlative dining experience that features 20 separate dishes. Thu.-Fri., July 6-7, 6 & 8:30pm Sushi Bar, 2600 E. Cesar Chavez. $225. sushibarhospitality.com

Friday 7

SALT & TIME: LA CRUZ DE COMAL WINE PAIRING DINNER Salt & Time's chef Ben Runkle has prepared a five-course feast featuring Wagyu beef from Peeler Farms, to be paired with La Cruz de Comal wines – as selected and presented by winemaker Lewis Dickson. From the amuse bouche to the dessert (ricotta-stuffed dates with honey and pistachio) and the savory brilliance between, this curated journey will guide you through a delicious realm. Fri., July 7, 7pm. Salt & Time Restaurant, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. $125. saltandtime.com

SUSHI BAR GUEST CHEF: ADRIANNE CALVO At the excellent Sushi Bar, guest chef Adrianne Calvo of Miami joins chef Ambrely Ouimette to present an elegant and superlative dining experience that features 20 separate dishes. Thu.-Fri., July 6-7, 6 & 8:30pm Sushi Bar, 2600 E. Cesar Chavez. $225. sushibarhospitality.com

Saturday 8

THE DRISKILL HOTEL: PRINCESS TEA PARTY Austin’s historical icon of hospitality is hosting their first Princess Tea Party, transforming their Victorian Ballroom into a whimsical world of princesses, letting kids meet and greet with their favorite princesses while families enjoy the hotel’s afternoon tea of classic French pastries, petit-fours, and delicate finger sandwiches, accompanied by teas and sparkling wine. Note: adult tickets include tea service and champagne; children’s tickets include tea service, nonalcoholic beverages, a mini-tiara and accessories. Sat., July 8, 11:30am-3pm The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $75–125. driskillhotel.com

Tuesday 11

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com