Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Sunday 2

LENOIR: BACKYARD BEEFSTEAK DINNER Here's a banquet-style meal from chef Todd Duplechan and friends, where you'll enjoy sliced beef tenderloin sourced from Peeler Farms served as all-you-can-eat finger food, with house-made Pullman bread fresh off the grill, sides, and sweets. This’ll take place in the wine garden under the restaurant’s 300-year-old live oak tree, cooled by misty fans and plenty of shade, and part of the proceeds will benefit the Austin Parks Foundation. Sun., July 2, 6pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $95 ($20, ages 7-12; free, ages 6 and younger)). lenoirrestaurant.com

Monday 3

LAUNDERETTE: LOBSTER & FRIENDS FEAST This fifth annual shellfish shindig features a menu from chef Rene Ortiz that includes lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, sausage, corn, potatoes, family-style sides, and dessert. Mmmm, what a glorious Monday night of seaborne goodness at this East Austin cafe! Mon., July 3, noon-8pm Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $75. launderetteaustin.com

Tuesday 4

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com