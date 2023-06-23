Food

Restaurant Review: Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen

From pastrami to pork ribs, there’s a lot to love at this Eastside joint

Reviewed by Rod Machen, Fri., June 23, 2023


Barbecue at Mum Foods (Photos by John Anderson)

When it comes to cuisines with time-intensive meats, everyone knows Texas barbecue and the Jewish deli are separate categories. What Mum Foods presupposes is, maybe they aren't?

Taken separately, each side of the Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen continuum would stand on its own as a fantastic example of each genre in its own right. Taken together, they're a one-stop shop for smoky goodness, packed with flavor and made with care.

Formerly an operation mainly serving farmers' markets, Mum Foods now sits in a boxy yet inviting structure on the far end of Manor Road, serving lunch five days a week while still showing up at the markets on the weekend. Near the ordering counter, a chalkboard lists the barbecue options while butcher paper announces the "Nosh."

Cutting right to the chase, the Rachel is an absolute revelation of a sandwich. Mum's much-lauded pastrami sits on griddled sourdough rye, topped with slaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing. The combo is a knockout. The meat stands on its own (and can be purchased as such), but the crunch of the bread and the creaminess of the accoutrement makes this one of the best sandwiches in the city.

Staying on the deli side, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches on rye are available with simply mustard or in a Reuben style complete with Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. The homemade bread shines, as does the meat. Don't sleep on the corned beef. It features a fatty edge we've come to expect from barbecue brisket, making this tender cut even more so. The chicken salad sandwich on brioche is fresh and bright, with hot sauce adding just a little extra kick.


The Rachel deli sandwich

The sides give Mum Foods room to play. Matzo ball soup has a lot to live up to on the deli menu, and it certainly does. The broth is full-flavored, the matzo ball firm, with bits of smoked chicken to round things out. Collard greens are spicy and forthright, while the pimento cheese and kettle chips are adventurous. The house-made salt & vinegar chips are a big swing, but don't quite connect. Still, the cheese is more than enough to please fans.

Treating Mum Foods as a straight-up BBQ joint is a fine approach as well. The brisket is firm and flavorful, and the ribs have a sweetness that takes them out of the more traditional zone but places them squarely in tasty territory. Paired with potato salad, any combination thereof will make a Central Texan proud. If there's any room left in a diner's stomach, the New York-style cheesecake is a nice way to end things, and a cup of coffee from the Talisman Coffee near the entrance offers a much-needed pick me up after a nap-inducing meal.

With their similar cuts of meat and low-and-slow cooking methods, the combination of Jewish delicatessen fare with traditional Texas barbecue makes all the sense in the world. Mum Foods marries the two with delicious precision. Top-notch ingredients, handmade everything, and commitment to quality make Mum Foods a must-visit for hungry Austinites.

Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen

5811 Manor Rd., 512/270-8021
Wed.-Sun., 11am 'til sold out; Mon.-Tue., closed
mumfoodsatx.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Food Reviews
Restaurant Review: Uptown Sports Club
Restaurant Review: Uptown Sports Club
Has Aaron Franklin’s reach exceeded his grasp?

Melanie Haupt, June 23, 2023

Sun's Out, (Bao) Buns Out
Sun's Out, (Bao) Buns Out
Quirky bao-based food truck can't miss

Melanie Haupt, June 16, 2023

More by Rod Machen
Some of Our Favorite Plates (So Far) From Hot Luck
Some of Our Favorite Plates (So Far) From Hot Luck
Food photos from the fest to feed your fomo

May 26, 2023

The Restaurants of 626 Lamar Reflect a Changing Austin
The Restaurants of 626 Lamar Reflect a Changing Austin
From Toddle House No. 2 and G/M Steakhouse to Counter Cafe and Garbo's, what's old is new again

May 19, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

food reviews, barbecue, Jewish deli, Talisman Coffee

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pride in Local Music w/ Gina Chavez, Primo the Alien, promqueen, Glass Mansions, Heyoncé [main stage]; Butch County, Female Gallery, Brand New Key, Julie Nolen, Tina G [courtyard]
200 Block of W. Fourth
Greater Austin Comic Con
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Brownout, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band [outside] at Mohawk
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
House of Lepore's Austin Vogue Nights at Swan Dive
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  