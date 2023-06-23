Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 23

BANGER'S: RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, good citizen! Quick, before the weather gets any hotter, it's time for the third annual renaissance festival at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, replete with whole-animal roasts, jousting, knight battles, archery, a vendor market, live music, and more. You know the Banger's crew is already renowned for their usual fare, now see how they shine when dishing up a wealth of cuisine and cavortings for an entire weekend of thematic wonderments. June 23-25. Fri.-Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., 10am-5pm Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

YAMAS: GRAND OPENING Yes, this new, highly anticipated Greek restaurant and bar from husband and wife co-owners Roxie and Hristos Nikolakos has been soft-opened, as they say, for a while – but is now ready to celebrate fully and welcome all to a place of Hellenic delights. Fri., June 23, 4pm-12mid Yamas, 5308 Balcones, 512/243-7499. yamasatx.com

Saturday 24

BANGER'S: RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, good citizen! Quick, before the weather gets any hotter, it's time for the third annual renaissance festival at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, replete with whole-animal roasts, jousting, knight battles, archery, a vendor market, live music, and more. You know the Banger's crew is already renowned for their usual fare, now see how they shine when dishing up a wealth of cuisine and cavortings for an entire weekend of thematic wonderments. June 23-25. Fri.-Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., 10am-5pm Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

Sunday 25

BANGER'S: RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, good citizen! Quick, before the weather gets any hotter, it's time for the third annual renaissance festival at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, replete with whole-animal roasts, jousting, knight battles, archery, a vendor market, live music, and more. You know the Banger's crew is already renowned for their usual fare, now see how they shine when dishing up a wealth of cuisine and cavortings for an entire weekend of thematic wonderments. June 23-25. Fri.-Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., 10am-5pm Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

Monday 26

CORK & BARREL: WINE PAIRING DINNER Cork & Barrel's new executive chef Rob Snow – yes, the same acclaimed maestro behind the legendary Scarlet Rabbit and Greenhouse Craft Food – presents a brilliant five-course feast showcasing Orin Swift Wines. The likes of expertly prepared scallop crudo, lamb croquettes, mole quail with huitlacoche risotto, dark chocolate custard, and will accompany the vineyard's thirst-slaking bounty. Oh, Round Rock, you really aren't too far away at all! Mon., June 26, 6:30pm. Cork & Barrel, 4000 E. Palm Valley, Round Rock, 512/582-0155. $110. corkandbarrelpub.com

WILLIAM CHRIS X DAI DUE: WINE PAIRING DINNER One of Austin's most well-respected restaurants welcomes William Chris Vineyards for a private five-course dinner with Texas wine pairings. Join Dai Due's Jesse Griffiths, Chris Brundrett, and chef Janie Ramirez for this stunning feast of wild game, seafood, and local produce. Note: The first five four-top reservations will be assigned booths; all remaining parties will be seated at the communal tables. Mon., June 26, 6-10pm. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. $185. daidue.com

Tuesday 27

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com