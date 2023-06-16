Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

UCHI & UCHIKO: FATHER'S DAY Yes, both of these local gems of sushi excellence and more are offering a special 10-course omakase experience at home, so Dad won't even have to leave the couch. Note: pre-order now for pickup on June 16-18. TIE: Uchi; Uchiko, Uchi, 801 S. Lamar, 512/916-4808; Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $225 (serves two people). uchiaustin.com

VISTA BREWING: BEER PAIRING DINNER This monthly dinner series at Vista Brewing's Driftwood ranch features upscale farm-to-table menus. Executive chef Kyle Barker has created a menu featuring the freshest local harvest and sustainably raised proteins, perfect for showcasing Vista's newest barrel-aged releases: Bliss, a wild ale aged with plums, and Wanderlust, a barrel-aged brown ale. Note: Price includes all food, beer, and service fees. Thu., June 15, 6:30-9:30pm. (2023) Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. $85. vistabrewingtx.com

Friday 16

TRULUCK'S: FATHER'S DAY SPECIAL In addition to their usual impressive menu of seafood and steak, both Truluck's locations (yes, even the soaring new venue Downtown) are honoring this Day of Dads with a light and summery twist on an Old Fashioned made with bourbon, mandarin lime, cardamom infusion, and bitters. June 16-18 Truluck's, 300 Colorado, 512/482-9000. trulucks.com

Saturday 17

Sunday 18

FATHER'S DAY AT PEACHED TORTILLA The Peached Tortilla in north Austin offers a Mongolian Steak special, made sous-vide style. Dads can enjoy the sweet and spicy cut from 44 Farms, made with charred garlic yu choy and scallions and served with a side of jasmine rice. Pro tip: Pair it with one of their cocktails, like the Margarita de Peached with habanero-thai-infused hornitos tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd. #100, 512/330-4439. thepeachedtortilla.com

FATHER'S DAY AT TENTEN It's also International Sushi Day, so consider heading to this elegant venue, where you can celebrate Papa-san with $10 hand roll flights – and half off Japanese whiskey with a purchase of any wagyu plate. Bonus: Online orders over $50 will receive free hamachi carpaccio. TenTen, 501 W. Sixth, 737/243-9147. tentenaustin.com

FATHER'S DAY: COFFEE CARE PACKAGE Give Dad a little caffeine kick with Walton’s Father’s Day Coffee Care Package. When you purchase a bag of Walton’s House Blend Cuvée Coffee, Walton’s will give you a free bottle of their house-made Vanilla Bourbon Simple Syrup, just the thing to give Dad the pep in his step that he needs to make it through the mornings. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

PLUCKER'S WING BAR Chickens for the paterfamilias! Are you a Pluckers Club member yet, citizen? All signed up for the specials where the wings are wild and the burgers always burgery? Because, listen: Dads dining in at Pluckers will get a free meal on Father's Day as long as someone at the table is a Pluckers Club member, even if Dad isn't. Sun., June 18, pluckers.com

SWOOP HOUSE: FATHER'S DAY LUNCH Bring your favorite Dad (or bring yourself, if you're the paterfamilias) to the Swoop Wine Garden for Father's Day lunch. (Hell, bring the kids, too, and some towels for the water slide.) There'll be some of the tastiest noms in town ready for all, from the acclaimed kitchens of 2Dine4 Catering: Mexico City brisket quesadillas, deviled eggs, bacon-wrapped quail, migas, hash brown casserole, grilled veggie skewers, strawberry salad with feta, smoked pork loin, and more – and, yes, there's a full bar onsite, too. Sun., June 18, 11:30am. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55 ($20, kids). 2dine4.com

TLC FATHER'S DAY Is TLC showing Dad the love with their surf & turf special? We reckon so, because when you purchase a cowboy ribeye (that's a 22-ounce grilled Linz Heritage bone-in ribeye, with roasted garlic and rosemary mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus), you'll get a complimentary 6-8-ounce lobster tail with it. Still not sure if that's loving enough? Try asking Dad. Sun., June 18 TLC Austin, 1100 S. Lamar #1150, 512/580-0971. tlcaustin.com

Tuesday 20

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

THE DRISKILL X THIRSTY PLANET: BEER PAIRING DINNER The Driskill Hotel's chefs Alondra Martinez and Kristen Groth are partnering with local breweries, and this inaugural event at the venue's Cafe 1886 has the talented duo collaborating with those hopsy hooligans of Thirsty Planet for a five-course dinner of brews like Thirsty Goat Amber alongside grilled oysters, Buckethead India Pale Ale with quail and andouille sausage, and more. Tue., June 20, 6:30pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $80. driskillhotel.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com