Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 9

FREDERICKSBURG CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL Come see what’s on tap at this second annual festival out in F-burg! On Friday, the Texas craft beer competition and awards dinner will be sudsing up the Altstadt Brewery. Saturday, 20-plus Texas craft breweries will gather in Fredericksburg’s historic town square to dole out the samples and let you buy what you like best. Fri.-Sat., June 9-10, 11am-7pm Marktplatz, Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg. $20 ($150, awards ceremony dinner). bgcraftbeerfestival.com

SALT & TIME: IBERICO WINE DINNER Salt & Time presents this five-course pairing dinner featuring wines from Spanish winemaker Raventos|Blanc and Can Sumoi. S&T owner and chef Ben Runkle has prepared a menu to highlight both the wines and the incredible quality of Texas Iberico pork, including pork loin and grilled spring onions with romesco, and we reckon the results will be nothing less than pigtastic. Fri., June 9, 7pm. (2023) Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. $100. saltandtime.com

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

Saturday 10

FREDERICKSBURG CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL Come see what’s on tap at this second annual festival out in F-burg! On Friday, the Texas craft beer competition and awards dinner will be sudsing up the Altstadt Brewery. Saturday, 20-plus Texas craft breweries will gather in Fredericksburg’s historic town square to dole out the samples and let you buy what you like best. Fri.-Sat., June 9-10, 11am-7pm Marktplatz, Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg. $20 ($150, awards ceremony dinner). bgcraftbeerfestival.com

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

Sunday 11

BAR TOTI: PANADERIA Este's Bar Toti hosts a panaderia pastry pop-up led by pastry chef Derrick Flynn and the pastry teams at Suerte and Este. The pop-up will feature Filipino-inspired pastries sold by the box with an additional à la carte pastry menu and an outdoor coffee bar. Sun., June 11, 10am until sold out Este, 2113 Manor Rd. esteatx.com

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

Monday 12

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

WINE FOR THE PEOPLE: PRIDE HAPPY HOUR This happy hour benefits Equality Texas and Les Dames d'Escoffier, giving you the best excuse (as if you needed one) to enjoy an array of WFTP summer wines and delicious noms from Farmhouse Delivery, Dai Due, chef Brandy Gibbs, Lick Ice Cream, Abby Jane Bakeshop, Sightseer Coffee, and Aplós nonalcoholic spirits. Mon., June 12, 5-7pm. Wine for the People, 1601 W. 38th, 512/672-9618. wineforthepeople.com

Tuesday 13

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

TIFF'S TREATS: FATHER'S DAY Sweet and celebratory treats for Dad are available at Tiff’s Treats: cookies and cupcakes packages, sprinkles packages, and cookies, cookies, cookies from this locally grown business of warmth and yum. You know the old man's gonna want to sink his sweet tooth into these morsels on his special day, right? cookiedelivery.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com