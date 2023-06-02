Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 3

LOST DRAW JOHNSON CITY: ROSÉ DINNER National Rosé Day (June 10) is just around the corner, which is even more reason for oenophiles to get a head start and taste Lost Draw's latest rosé releases (Picpoul Blanc, Gemutlichkeit, Pinot Meunier, and Saignee Rosé) now, while feasting upon a live-fire dinner of beef from Hill Country Beef, whole chicken from Cielito Lindo Farm, and fresh vegetables from Hat & Heart Farm. Sat., June 3, 6pm. 1686 Hwy 290. lostdrawcellars.com

Sunday 4

BAR TOTI: MERCADO DEL GIRASOL Bar Toti, the weekend bar and private event space located on the grounds of Este, hosts their first-ever market in celebration of Este Garden’s third anniversary. The open-air market will feature pop-ups from local creatives, artisanal goods, DJ Juan Lo, drinks, and more. Vendors include Corazon Verde Botanicals, Zanny Adornments, Sarah Hakala Made Me, Tooth Fairy ATX, Armonia Home Wellness, Glass Half Full, Jello Mom Vintage, Slow Burn, Cassiopeia Farm, Bailey Barret, Libby Barret, Erica Emerson, Evan Pharmakis – and even more. Sun., June 4, noon-4:30pm Este, 2113 Manor Rd. esteatx.com

Tuesday 6

GERALDINE'S DINNER MENU DEBUT At Geraldine’s in the Hotel Van Zandt, chefs Sergio Ledesma and Garrett Werley will debut their new collaborative dinner menu tonight – and it’ll boast such treasures as a tartare made with prime beef tenderloin, black garlic, fermented habanero lacto-aioli, umami yolk jam, pickled shimeji, sunchoke, and sourdough. Yet another good reason, we reckon, for dining Downtown. Tue., June 6, beginning at 5:30pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. geraldinesaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com