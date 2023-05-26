Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

ANTONELLI'S X DRISKILL: GUIDED TASTING Austin’s historical icon, the Driskill Hotel, is partnering with beloved neighborhood cheese shop Antonelli’s for a one-night-only cheese tasting event at the Texas landmark. Enjoy seven courses of cheeses responsibly sourced from around the globe, with special wine pairings, charcuterie, pickles, and a chocolate flight. Thu., May 25, 7-9pm. (2023) The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $100. driskillhotel.com

HOT LUCK FEST Local celebrity chef and James Beard award winner Aaron Franklin's Hot Luck Festival is back, with four days of food and music over Memorial Day weekend benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation, which supports hospitality industry workers. Dozens of chefs from Texas and beyond will offer their culinary delights, and live music will be offered at Mohawk each night. Thu.-Sun., May 25-28 Various locations. Individual tickets and "Whole Enchilada" passes available. hotluckfest.com

MEANWHILE X SONGBIRD: CHIMAEK Here's a collab between chicken sandwich food truck Songbird and Meanwhile Brewing for Chimaek Weekend, bringing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month to a delicious finale. Treat your choppers and buds to the spicy crunch and juicy yum of a kimchi chicken sandwich and kimchi fries, sluice those savories with Meanwhile's Tender Robot, and know that your purchases will help support Asian Family Support Services of Austin. Thu.-Sun., May 25-28 Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. meanwhilebeer.com

Friday 26

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Experience the spirit of Greece with delectable Greek food and drink, dancing, live entertainment from Greece, shopping, and more at this fun, family-friendly event. Opa! May 26-28. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5; kids under 10, free. austingreekfestival.com

THE AMERICAN BATTLE OF THE BOURBONS TASTING Texas, Colorado, Kentucky, and Tennessee: Who will win this American Battle of the Bourbons? They’re going all American in this whiskey war across the states, fighting it out to prove just who is the best of the best in the U.S. Fri., May 26, 7:30pm. (2023) Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek, 13729 Research, 512/537-8737. $30 ($50, VIP). pinballz.com

Saturday 27

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Experience the spirit of Greece with delectable Greek food and drink, dancing, live entertainment from Greece, shopping, and more at this fun, family-friendly event. Opa! May 26-28. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5; kids under 10, free. austingreekfestival.com

SFC FARMERS' MARKET: 20TH ANNIVERSARY In addition to the weekly farmers' market, enjoy live music, crafts, chef demonstrations, and a birthday bash that's been two decades in the making – all free, family-friendly, and in support of the Sustainable Food Center. Through May 27. Saturdays, 9am-1pm SFC Farmers' Market Downtown, Fourth & Guadalupe, 512/236-0074. sustainablefoodcenter.org/events

Sunday 28

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Experience the spirit of Greece with delectable Greek food and drink, dancing, live entertainment from Greece, shopping, and more at this fun, family-friendly event. Opa! May 26-28. Fri.-Sat., 11am-10pm; Sun., noon-10pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. $5; kids under 10, free. austingreekfestival.com

Tuesday 30

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com