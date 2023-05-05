Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 4

ANDIAMO Andiamo's Mother's Day brunch menu includes starters like Prosciutto e Melone with mint and extra virgin olive oil, Verdura Fritta (deep-fried mushrooms, zucchini, artichokes, and fennel served in a parmesan cheese basket), and Carpaccio di Manzo (thin slices of raw beef marinated in a lemon olive oil with baby arugula, capers, and pecorino Romano cheese). For mains, choose from Aragosta con Linguine (pan-roasted lobster tail with linguine in a tomato white wine sauce), Risotto ai Funghi (Arborio rice sautéed with mushrooms, green peas, and spinach in a parmesan white wine sauce), or Involtini di Pollo ( baked chicken breast rolled with prosciutto di Parma, spinach, and fontina cheese in brandy sauce). And, omg, the desserts! Sun., May 14 Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. andiamoitaliano.com

COOKIE RICH'S GOLD-DUSTED CINNAMON ROLLS Each of these sumptuous cinnamon rolls from Cookie Rich is freshly baked, frosted, and topped with edible gold dust to add a finish of luxury to this classic breakfast treat. The Gold-Dusted Cinnamon Rolls come in a four-pack, with two classic cinnamon rolls and two chocolate-filled cinnamon rolls. Purchase online, stop in and pick 'em up (May 11-14). getcookierich.com

LUMINAIRE Luminaire, the Hyatt's full-service restaurant by chef Steve McHugh, offers a five-course Mother’s Day meal on its brunch menu, featuring roasted beet & citrus salad, croquettas with brava sauce, Spanish tortillas, gambas al ajillo, horchata ice cream, and more. And, of course, many mimosas and much wine Sun., May 14, 8am-3pm Hyatt Centric, 721 Congress, 737/257-1234. luminairerestaurant.com

MANDOLA'S ITALIAN KITCHEN In addition to their usual delicious menu, Mandola's offers special Mother's Day items for your best girl, and they're available in-restaurant or to-go: lobster ravioli ($19.50), mini chocolate cakes ($10), cherry gelato, and birthday cake gelato ($10.50/pt, $17.50/qt). mandolas.com

PEACHED TORTILLA This is modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist, featuring three special dishes for Mother’s Day. Try their Confit Duck Hash with golden potatoes, edamame, and Fresno chimichurri; or the Hong Kong Milk Toast with sweetened condensed milk, matcha powder, and fresh fruit; or, for a more savory brunch dish, try the Thai Curry Shakshuka with tomatoes, red peppers, shiitakes, and a scallion pancake. Sun., May 14 The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd. #100, 512/330-4439. thepeachedtortilla.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE Enjoy Mother’s Day specials that include a 10-oz. filet stuffed roast (filet mignon stuffed with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses served with truffle Merlot demiglace, and of course that Pork Chop Sunday Supper (available for dine-in and to-go every Sunday) that includes a soup or salad, Perry’s famous pork chop, and a dessert trio. Sun., May 14 TIE: Perry's Steakhouse; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. perryssteakhouse.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL Punch Bowl Social is celebrating Mother’s Day with live music, specialty dishes (crab & avocado scramble with goat cheese, baby lettuce, herb vinaigrette, ciabatta, and chives; and the Dutch Baby pancake with fresh asparagus, poached eggs, arugula, tomato jam, and shaved parmesan), crafted cocktails, and a Bloody Mary bar. Sun., May 14 Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. punchbowlsocial.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Bring the mother figure in your life to this most marvelous of Eastside dining spots, ready to revive the art of conversation and meet new people: You'll have a placecard reserved for you at a communal table with other guests, and there will be passed hors d'oeuvres (smoked salmon & dill cream cheese on pumpernickel, foie gras tartlet with fig jam, Boursin cucumber cups, and truffled deviled eggs) even before the entrees appear: lobster salad gougères, spinach and artichoke madeleine in puff pastry, a quiche of ham and gruyere (or sundried tomato and feta cheese) with spring salad – and then? Mmmmmm, dessert in the garden (!), featuring a selection of truffles, blueberry scones with clotted cream, lemon lavender shortbread, pastelitos de boda, and blackberry almond bars. Sat.-Sun., May 13-14, 10:30am Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. 2dine4.com

THE CARILLON The brunch buffet menu at this elegant dining venue includes breakfast, seafood, charcuterie, salads, carving station, soups, entrees, sides, and desserts. There will also be a kids' menu with mac and cheese, PB&J sandwiches, chicken tenders, and more. Note: Complimentary parking for Mother's Day brunch! Sun., May 14, 10:30am-2:30pm The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $85 ($35, kids; free, ages five and younger). thecarillonrestaurant.com

TLC: BOUQUETS & BRUNCH TLC is welcoming all the amazing mothers to their Sunday brunch by giving out bouquets of flowers and offering half-off champagne on this, their special day. Sun., May 14, 11am-3pm TLC Austin, 1100 S. Lamar #1150, 512/580-0971. tlcaustin.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Treat mom to chef, Ariana Quant’s curated Mother’s Day Sweet Box ($80) featuring six delectable, entremet-style desserts, including Paris brest with apricot, almond, creme fraiche; milk chocolate bar with blueberry and hazelnuts; coconut mango bar with frangipane, coconut mousse, mango compote; flourless chocolate cake with cream cheese and dark chocolate mousse; tonka bean bar with raspberry and pistachio; cashew, coffee, caramel bar. Bonus: Pair these sweet treats with an optional bottle of Bouvet ($25). Pre-order by Fri., May 12, for picking up on May 13-14. Through May 12 Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. uchikoaustin.com

VIXEN'S WEDDING One of Austin's best brunches is served every Sunday at this posh and popular place, and in celebration of Mother’s Day, Vixen’s will be offering half-off mimosa kits. Bonus: Floral design design workshop onsite! Sun., May 14, 10am-2pm Vixen's Wedding, 1813 E 6th Street. vixensweddingatx.com

Z'TEJAS: FREE BRUNCH FOR MOTHERS! Yes, free on Mother's Day – and there's something on the menu for every mom, no matter what she’s craving, including bananas foster French toast and seasonal fruit, pork verde chilaquiles, a beef barbacoa omelet, breakfast tacos, and more – all elegantly accompanied by classic mimosas or a variety of fruit juices and champagne in a whole flight of mimosas. Note: Free brunch entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée; limit one per check. Sun., May 14 Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. ztejas.com

Friday 5

Saturday 6

AMERICAN BOTANICAL COUNCIL: HERBDAY In addition to talks and tours by renowned herbalists Rosemary Gladstar, Susan Belsinger, Tina Marie Wilcox, and Jesus Garcia, this HerbDay celebration will offer plant and book sales, vendors, free refreshments, music by local performers, and children’s activities. Sat., May 6, 10am-4pm. (2023) 6200 Manor Rd. Free. herbalgram.org

Sunday 7

HERITAGE FIRE This spectacular live-fire event will feature more than 20 of the Lone Star State’s top chefs alongside local farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and barkeeps – all working together for an unforgettable tasting experience. Sun., May 7, 4-7pm. (2023) Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road. $125-175. heritagefiretour.com

Monday 8

Tuesday 9

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com