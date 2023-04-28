Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

YOU GRILL GIRL Les Dames D’Escoffier’s You Grill Girl! celebration features women and nonbinary chefs and grillmasters who’ll be dishing up a plethora of smoked and grilled dishes. Yes, some of Austin’s most acclaimed culinary champions will bring the fire and the heat to bear on creating a stunning variety of meaty and veggie delicacies. Who? How about Annie Thomas of Emmer & Rye, Janie Ramirez of Dai Due, Lutie’s Susana Querejazu, Abby Love of Abby Jane’s Bakeshop, the Diner Bar’s Kristine Kittrell, Épicerie’s Sarah McIntosh, Amanda Turner of Olamaie, and (Oseyo’s secret pastry weapon) Laura Sawicki? That's right – and many more! Thu., April 27, 6-10pm. (2023) Franklin Barbecue, 900 E. 11th, 512/653-1187. $85-110. ldeiaustin.org/yougrillgirl

Monday 1

ABA: SPRING PASEO PARTY Aba is hosting its first-ever cocktail and mezze pairing event, featuring exclusive one-night-only menu items with seasonal cocktails, as chef CJ Jacobson and Thomas Mizuno-Moore present a four-course Mediterranean-inspired meal "highlighting local ingredients and bright, seasonal flavors meant to guide guests fully into spring." Note: This event is being held in Aba's lush outdoor Paseo Bar. Mon., May 1, 6pm. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $125. abarestaurants.com/austin

Tuesday 2

LUCKY ROBOT: WORLD TUNA DAY Lucky Robot is celebrating World Tuna Day with a five-course tuna tasting and sake pairing. Chef Jay and team will be showcasing a variety of sustainably sourced tuna from around the world, with stories from the fishermen behind each sustainable catch – and tasting notes for each exclusive sake from sake sommelier Lora Blackwell of Genji Sake. Tue., May 2, 5-9 (with seatings each hour) Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. $65-90. https://luckyrobotatx.com

PASTA PAISANOS This ongoing culinary series (the first Tuesday night of each month) has already raised $35,000 for the Lilith Fund, and May’s dinner features a collaboration between L'Oca d'Oro's chef Fiore Tedesco and Comedor’s chef Philip Speer, the two maestros presenting dishes that deliciously meld their acclaimed cooking styles. Tue., May 2, various seatings available L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com