Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

STEPHEN F'S BAR: THE AUSTIN, 1920S Every Thursday for the month of April, Stephen F's Bar & Terrace will bring history to life at their vintage pop-up, The Austin, featuring dishes and cocktails inspired by the hotel's original menu (est. 1924). How about some panko-fried asparagus, Gulf blue crab salad, or porcini ravioli, and more – with, say, a Bee's Knees or Corpse Reviver No. 2 to wash 'em down with? You can even indulge, if you wish, in authentic Dominican cigars from Bolivar Cigar Shop – while you drink and dine and take in unparalleled views of Downtown Austin as live music fills the air: Just the thing, we reckon, to make this month's Thursdays roar with delight. Through April 27. Thursdays, 4-7pm Stephen F.'s Bar & Terrace, 701 Congress, 512/457-8800. sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/tx/austin/stephen-f-austin-royal-sonesta-hotel

SWAY: SONGKRAN The ever-swanky and succulent Sway is celebrating the Thai New Year called Songkran by transforming their venue entirely, with colorful floral installations taking over the whole restaurant and rooftop bar, and chef Randy serving special Thai dishes that aren't on the regular menu (and the regular menu, too). Khao soi? Yes! Prawn stir fry? Yes! Panang curry with braised short rib? Yes! And more, and of course an array of new, celebratory cocktails, too. Thu., April 13 - Thu., April 20, (2023) Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

TARE X CALIBRATE: OMAKASE DINNER Chef Michael Carranza, formerly of Uchi, who has been hosting amazing pop-up dinners via his Tare and Texas Sushiko concepts, presents a 10-course omakase dinner infused with delta-8 from Calibrate Wellness. This multipartite feast, abetted by a flow of Tequila 512 and various beers, will sate you with its chef-made delicacies, then send you home with a sample four-pack of CBD-enhanced noms. Note: The event takes place at a secret location revealed with ticket purchase, and options for dosage totals include 20, 50 or 100 milligrams for the meal. Thu., April 20, 7-9:30pm. (2023) $150. tareaustin.com

Friday 21

TEQUILA-X Discover, taste, and learn about Mexico's finest tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits and cocktails, featuring the best of blanco, añejo, reposado, extra añejo, joven, and more as part of this posh event – that also includes complimentary hair-and-beard trims. Fri., April 21, 6pm. (2023) Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. $50-125. tixr.com

Saturday 22

FIELD GUIDE FESTIVAL [NOTE: SOLD OUT] This local-food-system festival creates connections between central Texas farmers, ranchers, beverage producers, chefs, restaurants, sustainable businesses and the community as a whole. The daylong celebration features 12 chefs and 12 farmers, partnered to create dishes – including a mix of savory, sweet, vegan, and gluten-free offerings – that highlight their farms' seasonal ingredients this fall. Plus, a farmers' market and (this is Austin, yes?) live music. SOLD OUT Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. $175. fieldguidefest.com

REAL ALE ANNIVERSARY PARTY Much beer! Many music! So party! Out there in the beautiful Hill Country, of course, at one of Texas' favorite breweries. Happy 27 years, Real Ale! Sat., April 22, noon-6pm Real Ale Brewing, 231 San Saba Ct., Blanco, 830/833-2534. realalebrewing.com

Tuesday 25

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com