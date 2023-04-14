Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

STEPHEN F'S BAR: THE AUSTIN, 1920S Every Thursday for the month of April, Stephen F's Bar & Terrace will bring history to life at their vintage pop-up, The Austin, featuring dishes and cocktails inspired by the hotel's original menu (est. 1924). How about some panko-fried asparagus, Gulf blue crab salad, or porcini ravioli, and more – with, say, a Bee's Knees or Corpse Reviver No. 2 to wash 'em down with? You can even indulge, if you wish, in authentic Dominican cigars from Bolivar Cigar Shop – while you drink and dine and take in unparalleled views of Downtown Austin as live music fills the air: Just the thing, we reckon, to make this month's Thursdays roar with delight. Through April 27. Thursdays, 4-7pm Stephen F.'s Bar & Terrace, 701 Congress, 512/457-8800. sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/tx/austin/stephen-f-austin-royal-sonesta-hotel

SWAY: SONGKRAN The ever-swanky and succulent Sway is celebrating the Thai New Year called Songkran by transforming their venue entirely, with colorful floral installations taking over the whole restaurant and rooftop bar, and chef Randy serving special Thai dishes that aren't on the regular menu (and the regular menu, too). Khao soi? Yes! Prawn stir fry? Yes! Panang curry with braised short rib? Yes! And more, and of course an array of new, celebratory cocktails, too. Thu., April 13 - Thu., April 20, Sway, 3437 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills, 512/326-1999. https://swaythai.com/

Friday 14

PINBALLZ: JAPANESE WHISKEY TASTING "As cherry blossoms start to bloom, celebrate spring via Japanese whiskey with this tasting of rich, sweet flavors that can only be found in the Land of the Rising Sun." Yes, right there in a dedicated room within Austin's unparalleled arcade space. And, bonus: each spirit will be paired with an artisanal cheese or charcuterie. Fri., April 14, 7:30-8:30pm. (2023) Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek, 13729 Research, 512/537-8737. $40-60. pinballz.com

Saturday 15

FIERCE WHISKERS: SONGKRAN Fierce Whiskers Distillery is also hosting a Songkran celebration this year, featuring food vendors, Thai dances, live Laotian music, and that delightful Songkran tradition: a water balloon fight. And the food? Well, this event's secret weapon is the highly acclaimed chef Bob Somsith of SXSE Food Co., and he'll be among those providing Lao sausage, fried pork belly, Lao crawfish boil, Asian shaved rice, Cambodian egg rolls, and more – with Thai tea available from the distillery. Sat., April 15, 4-9pm. Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming Ct. fiercewhiskers.com

Sunday 16

Monday 17

Tuesday 18

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com