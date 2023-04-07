Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

LIVE FIRE The Austin Food & Wine Alliance presents Austin’s meatiest celebration, a sizzling live-fire cooking showcase that champions the versatility of Texas beef. Each spring, chefs from Central Texas and beyond display their talent in a variety of innovative and delicious bites, and the lineup this year – Damien Brockway, Elvia Huerta & Alex Garcia, Jess Pryles, Aaron Franklin & Rene Garza, Kareem El-Ghayesh, and more – assures us of the best culinary time any carnivore could enjoy, alongside wine, craft beer, and premium spirits tastings. Thu., April 6, 6:30-9pm. (2023) Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $99-175. facebook.com/pages/Camp-Mabry/112254888790258

STEPHEN F'S BAR: THE AUSTIN, 1920S Every Thursday for the month of April, Stephen F's Bar & Terrace will bring history to life at their vintage pop-up, The Austin, featuring dishes and cocktails inspired by the hotel's original menu (est. 1924). Mmmm, how about some panko-fried asparagus, Gulf blue crab salad, or porcini ravioli, and more – with, say, a Bee's Knees or Corpse Reviver No. 2 to wash 'em down with? You can even indulge, if you wish, in authentic Dominican cigars from Bolivar Cigar Shop – while you drink and dine and take in unparalleled views of Downtown Austin as live music fills the air: Just the thing, we reckon, to make this month's Thursdays roar with delight. Through April 27. Thursdays, 4-7pm Stephen F.'s Bar & Terrace, 701 Congress, 512/457-8800. sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/tx/austin/stephen-f-austin-royal-sonesta-hotel

Saturday 8

TEXAS VEG FEST This plant-forward pinnacle of local goodness is a free event all day long, featuring cooking demos, live music, lectures, activities, food samples, and more – with a wide array of vendors (Urban Soul Market, Dear Diary Coffee, Bananarchy, Gati Ice Cream, Project Pollo, Mr. Natural, Funky Mello, Dumpling Haus, just to name a few) and lively presentations (from Zucchini Kill's Cece Moon, photographer Hannah Kaminsky, fashionista Jessica Salazar, chef Tamearra Dyson of Oakland's Souley Vegan, and more) and everything supercharged with tunes from Luxe, Virginia Louise, and DJ Pete. Sat., April 8, 11am-6pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia, 512/480-8318. Free. texasvegfest.com

Tuesday 11

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com