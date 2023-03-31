Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Saturday 1

AUSTIN EDIBLE BOOK FESTIVAL The Austin Edible Book Festival returns for its 20th year of literary and culinary hijinks, showcasing a sweet array of serious fun, as local bibliophiles create edible books to compete for prizes and glory. Visitors will vote in categories ranging from “most book-like” to “least appetizing.” Note: Donations of canned food and nonperishables will be welcomed for local food banks. Sat., April 1, 2-4pm. (2023) Baker Center, 3908 Avenue B. atxediblebookfest.com

FIERCE WHISKERS: SMOKE + MASH RELEASE PARTY The excellent distillery hosts a release party for their new carbon-neutral rye batch, created in collaboration with Smoke + Mash founder Robert Jacob Lerma. The party will feature bites from James Beard-nominated Ernest Servantes (of Burnt Bean Co), Leonard Botello IV (of Truth BBQ), and more. Sat., April 1, noon-4pm Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming Ct. $38. fiercewhiskers.com

WALDEN RETREATS SUPPER CLUB: LAILA BAZAHM Enjoy dining al fresco with Spanish-inspired tapas and paella cooked on an open fire pit, as guest chef Laila Bazahm presents a multicourse menu that includes a beet and strawberry gazpacho, fire-roasted paella de marisco, and arroz con leche rice pudding – as well as complimentary wine pairings from Lost Draw Wines, beer from Vista Brewing, and a welcome cocktail by Longbranch Bourbon. Sat., April 1, 5pm. (2023) Walden Retreats, 1388 Gipson Road, Johnson City. $150. waldenretreats.com

Tuesday 4

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com