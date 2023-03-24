Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

EL NARANJO: GUEST CHEF FROM MEXICO CITY'S FÓNICO El Naranjo's James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega hosts a collaborative dining experience with guest chef Billy Maldonado of Mexico City's Fónico. The incredible feast includes five courses created by chef Maldonado, with dessert – the sixth and final course – provided by El Naranjo’s chef de cuisine Ana Torrealba. A night of expertly prepared tostadas, creamy rice with fermented jalapeño and fava beans, catch-of-the-day pesca local, pork chop with spicy broccoli puree, and more await your pleasure here. Thu., March 23, 5:30pm; 7pm; and 8:15pm El Naranjo, 2717 S. Lamar #1085, 512/520-5750. $110. elnaranjorestaurant.com

Friday 24

Z'TEJAS: CLOSING PARTY After 33 years, Z’Tejas is closing its Sixth Street location. This celebratory party will honor the venue's run and give you easy reason to indulge in their out-of-this-world margaritas (or nom on Navajo tacos, chicken artichoke stackers, adobo chorizo meatloaf, and more). before it shutters (for real and forever) on April first. Fri., March 24 Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355. ztejas.com

Saturday 25

DRIPPING SPRINGS BREWERS FESTIVAL Mmmmm, here come more local, thirst-quenching craft suds than you can shake a beer stein at, right out there in the beautiful burg where our Texas Hill Country begins. Suggestion: Get yourself a wristband ($25 for eight tastings, $40 for unlimited) and drink to your palate’s joy while listening to live music from Jankey and Monte Good. Sat., March 25, 11am-5pm. 311 Old Fitzhugh, Dripping Springs. $25-40. destinationdrippingsprings.com

Sunday 26

BEST LITTLE DRAG BRUNCH IN TEXAS Local drag queen and the “Dolly of ATX” Brigitte Bandit hosts this drag show and brunch feast that features performances by Gothess Jasmine, Travis Randy Travis, and more local drag faves. Bonus: DJ Boi Orbison. Sun., March 26, 2-5pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress, 512/867-5309. $10. https://www.fb.com/sagebrushtexas

UCHIKO X PAPERBOY Uchiko Austin is kicking off their exclusive "kollab" series dinners with a collaboration between Paperboy's chef James Zoller and Uchiko's own Lance Gillum. Among the many delights of this high-toned team-up: shrimp toast, lox crudo, tamago with bearnaise, chef's nigiri, shumai, steak and eggs maki, and more. Sun., March 26, 6:30pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $350 per pair of tickets. uchikoaustin.com

Tuesday 28

FIL N' VIET: BOODLE FIGHT Also known as "Kamayan," this family-style feast, served up to celebrate Fil N' Viet's second anniversary, is where you're encouraged to eat with your hands. And what you’ll be eating with those lucky, lucky hands is an array of Filipino and Vietnamese dishes: chicken inasal, bistek tagalog, grilled pusit, thit nuong, whole fried fish, grilled long beans, jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, fresh fruit, and classic dipping sauces. And, bonus, bold bright brews from Austin Beer Works bring the liquid refreshment to slake your hoppy thirst. Tue., March 28, 6-8:30pm. Fil N’ Viet, 1720 E. 12th, 281/798-4334. $75. filnviet.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com