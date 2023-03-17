Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of March 16, 2023

Chef & Friends: The Happy Crane Noodle Making Demonstration

Saturday 18

CHEF & FRIENDS: THE HAPPY CRANE NOODLE MAKING DEMONSTRATION Lutie’s Garden Restaurant welcomes chef James Yeun Leong Parry, founder of San Francisco-based pop-up the Happy Crane, for a demo guiding guests through each step of crafting handmade noodles and teaching about the rich history of Chinese cuisine. Sat., March 18, 3-5pm. Commodore Perry Estate, 4100 Red River, 512/628-4100. $125. aubergeresorts.com/commodoreperry

Sunday 19

SOUTH BY SOUTH BASQUE Kalimotxo presents their second annual South by South Basque patio party for an afternoon of fun, featuring Basque wines, beverages, and bites to enjoy in the sun. For bites, the Kalimotxo team will be grilling hamburgers and Spanish hot dogs – and serving up colorful pintxos, too. You'll also get to know Txakoli, sparkling wines, cider, and can try your hand-and-mouth at a Porron contest at 2pm. Bonus: Tunes by DJ South of Everywhere. Sun., March 19, noon-3pm Kalimotxo, 607 W. Third #105, 512/333-0737. $45. kalimotxoatx.com

Tuesday 21

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

