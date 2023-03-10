Downtown Austin Restaurant Recommendations

So here you are, smack in the middle of Downtown Austin, deep in the left ventricle of the sclerotic heart of the Lone Star State, and you're feeling a mite peckish? Or maybe you're nigh on hangry by this point and have a healthy hankerin' for a thick beefsteak or a mess of that Texas-style barbecue you've heard so much about. Lucky for you, visitor or full-time citizen, the near-riotous epicenter of SXSW is chockablock with some of the best places to eat in town. Not only that, but look: We've got a handy wrangling of lunch, dinner, and dessert recommendations to help conquer that Festival-fired hunger of yours, from classic faves to upstart newbies.

Find more dining recos in our Best of Austin: Restaurants database at austinchronicle.com/boa.

ATX Cocina

110 San Antonio #170, 512/263-2322. atxcocina.com.

This Downtown modern Mexican restaurant is 100% gluten-free and also 110% delicious. The queso fundido with heirloom corn tortillas made with masa nixtamalized in-house is well-loved around these parts, but don't sleep on the carne asada and salmon from the grill. If you're walking in without a reservation, choose from among dozens of tequilas and mezcals to make your wait for a table go a little more smoothly.

Red Ash

303 Colorado #200, 512/379-2906. redashgrill.com.

Owner and chef John Carver conjures his knowledge of Northern and Southern Italian cuisine into gastronomic wizardry, abetted by house-made pastas, locally sourced meats, seasonal vegetables, and his elegant venue's custom-built wood-burning grill, oven, and plancha. Do we even need to tell you about all the wines curated from Italy, Spain, France, Argentina, Chile, and more?

Fareground

111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com.

Downtown's food hall is an upscale, locally sourced food court with something for everyone in your party. Austin Rôtisserie's got you covered with baguette sandwiches; get your snacky bits and craft cocktails at Ellis; send noods and dumplings at Little Wu; grab tacos and burritos at Taco Pegaso; and enjoy beverages both leaded and unleaded at DRINK.

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com.

You'll likely get to know Rainey Street real good if you're here for more than a day, but anyway make sure you don't miss this anchoring establishment that's abundant with all manner of sausages both regular and exotic – hell, they've been cooking whole hogs for special events for years now – and a plethora of local brews on tap, and always a lively atmosphere on that sun-dappled patio.

Emmer & Rye

51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. emmerandrye.com.

This fancy place is also based on Rainey Street, get the drift? The beloved E&R offers an eclectic selection of high-end vittles, as chef and owner Kevin Fink works his grain-forward, locally foraged and sourced menu to critical and popular acclaim, pleasing picky palates as well as he fills hungry bellies. And did you want, what, some excellent cocktails, too? Oh, you'll win here.

Wax Myrtle’s

506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. waxmyrtles.com.

Located in the welcoming yet glamorous Thompson Hotel, this coziest of fine dining establishments wows with its wealth of New American dishes from chefs Nick Erven and Shandon Bryant – especially don't miss their award-winning weekend brunches – all served up in a casually elegant atmosphere enhanced with a curated jungle of plants and a beckoning poolside bar on the fourth floor.

Stubb’s BBQ

801 Red River, 737/465-1218. stubbsaustin.com.

You're in town for what started as a music festival, so you may have heard of this local gem, right? Taking its name and recipes from legendary Lubbock cook Christopher "Stubb" Stubblefield, this Downtown epicenter of tunes is a world-renowned, dual-level performance venue that also happens to be a celebrated barbecue joint. Get a few bottles of that sauce to take home.

Gati Ice Cream

1512 Holly, 512/220-1077. gatiicecream.com.

Your body and brain need sugar to fuel your SXSW exploits, what with all that walking and rawking. Head on over to the Holly neighborhood for a sweet treat to fix those flagging energy levels. Your body will thank you after you've treated yourself to some vegan ice cream (mmmm ... Cookie Monster) and/or gluten-free baked goods (lordy, that brownie!).

Second Bar + Kitchen

1108 E. Sixth, 737/205-8916. secondbarkitchen.com.

Located immediately inside the stylishly appointed, islander-vibed East Austin Hotel, this restaurant offers a little something for everyone and a lot of the best for those who know to order the baked brie and the shishito peppers for tucking into before the pappardelle or duck confit or seared Faroe Island salmon entrées arrive. Secret weapon: the Congress Burger. Pro tip: Don't miss chilling at the rooftop bar that overlooks the venue's swimming pool.