Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

DANDY RELEASE PARTY Wine for the People debuts their newest rosé – yes, it is called Dandy – and they're offering a special Dandy Bundle (two glasses of the 2022 Dandy Rosé, and a Spread & Co. food pairing plate) and plenty of party room for celebrating. Thu., March 9, 4-8:30pm. (2023) Wine for the People, 1601 W. 38th, 512/672-9618. $45. wineforthepeople.com

Saturday 11

SUPPER FRIENDS: SOUTHERN CUISINE This Supper Friends dinner at Swoop House features chef Bob Burns, an executive chef for more than 40 years and recently retired from the Austin Country Club. Enjoy the maestro's take on deviled eggs with bourbon bacon marmalade, Tex-Mex Gulf shrimp cocktail, plantation salad, a seared strip loin with Charleston choron sauce and potato and cauliflower gratin, and oh good heavens that chai crème brûlée for dessert! Sat., March 11, 7pm. (2023) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75 (wine pairings extra). 2dine4.com

Sunday 12

BUZZ MILL: CRAWFISH BOIL Mmmmm, there'll be a mighty big mess o' mudbugs a-boiling for your meat-craving, head-sucking pleasure among the delights of the Mill off Riverside this afternoon, with the usual spicy accompaniments – and live music by those Zydeco Angels from 1-3pm. Sun., March 12, noon-5pm Buzz Mill, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

DEEP EDDY VODKA: DEEP IN DRAG Supercharge your day with the Deep in Drag Disco Experience, hosted by Nadine Hughes – with DJ Donavin Velez, games, prizes, and one of the best drag shows in town. Admission includes a cocktail of your choice, and, bonus, V﻿IA 313 is providing free pizza – and you already know how good that is. Sun., March 12, 12:30pm. (2023) Deep Eddy Vodka, 2250 Hwy. 290 E., Dripping Springs, 512/994-3534. $19. www.deepeddyvodka.com

Tuesday 14

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com