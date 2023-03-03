Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

ARMADILLO DEN: SECOND ANNIVERSARY BASH Yes, it's the beginning of the Den's not-at-all-terrible twos, so the first 100 guests on this day will get $2 draft beers; and Red Bull will be bringing their 50cc Mini Moto bikes to the back lot, where you can ride 'em for free, and there'll be drink specials and food specials from the fierce array of food trucks and live music (starting at 6:30pm) from Jesse Stratton Band and Wyatt Weaver Band – and we mean, basically, yeeee haw! Thu., March 2, 2pm-closing Armadillo Den, 10106 Menchaca Rd.. https://armadillodenaustin.com

Saturday 4

GARRISON BROTHERS: SALUD TO THE LONE STAR Out at the Garrison Bothers' gorgeous distillery grounds in Hye, this bourbon-fueled shindig celebrates Texas Independence Day with live music, food specials, raffles, limited-edition bottles, and more. Thrill to armadillo races, a delicious lunch of classic Texas dishes by chef Jack, cocktails aplenty, and toe-tappin' tunes from the Patrick B. Ray Trio and Jomo & the Possum Posse. Sat., March 4, 11am-4pm. (2023) Garrison Brothers Distillery, 1827 Hye-Albert Rd, Hye, 830/392-0246. $35. garrisonbros.com

JNL BARBECUE: GRAND OPENING The canny 'cuemongers at JNL Barbecue have moved out of their longtime back lot location of Buzz Mill Coffee and into their own brick-and-mortar in Downtown Austin, and they’ll be celebrating like whoa with a plethora of special menu items – smoked buffalo turkey empanadas stuffed with Cajun butter turkey, blue cheese, and mozzarella; a Boss Hog burger of ground prime brisket and ground cured pork belly, smoked and seared and topped with housemade American beer cheese and bacon jam – and live music (starting at 2pm) from In Distress, Flyin’ Crazy, and Colt Wayne Keeney. Sat., March 4, 11am. (2023) JNL Barbecue, 2027 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/jnlbarbecue

Sunday 5

DIANA KENNEDY CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION Hear from close associates and friends of the late Diana Kennedy, who was sometimes referred to as the "Julia Child of Mexico" (but she preferred the "Mick Jagger of Mexican cuisine."). See selections from her personal collection, including cookbooks, research papers, and correspondence. The Diana Kennedy Collection is part of UT-San Antonio’s renowned Mexican cookbook collection, the nation's largest. Proceeds go to the Diana Kennedy Cookbook Endowment, to ensure the collection is preserved and available for future generations of students, researchers, and chefs. Sun., March 5, 4-6pm. (2023) Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W. North Loop, 512/459-3401. $45. fondasanmiguel.com

SHOW ME PIZZA: CARLY WEAVER GRACKLE ART SHOW Come check out the newest stamp design – fourth in the series, following in the wonderwake of TVHeadATX, SavannaLore, and CatsCult – for these legendary Show Me Pizza boxes. Yes, with art by the excellent Carly Weaver, as curated by that unstoppable force of aesthetic nature known as Natassia Wilde! Yes, with live music by Paige Plaisance and Mall Madness! Yes, with free beer from Lass Hause Ales! Yes, and yes, and yes. Sun., March 5, 6-9pm. (2023) Show Me Pizza, 2809 S. First, 512/551-2657. Free. showmepizza.com

Tuesday 7

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com