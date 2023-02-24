Food

Vietnamese Homestyle Cooking at South Austin's Bisous

Just like Mom used to make

By A. Richmond, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023


Chef Bianca Frasier (Photos by John Anderson)

In France, to give bisous is to greet a friend or loved one with a kiss on each cheek. It's a playful, platonic way to express friendship and affection. This same sense of playfulness, with a dash of nostalgia, defines the vibe at Bisous, chef Bianca Frasier's food truck, from the lips forming the "o" in the logo to the menu, a mash-up of Vietnamese/Southern comfort that speaks avec un accent français.

"I think about it all like French food: Vietnamese food is French, Southern food is dirty French, and I was trained in French cuisine," says Frasier. Then she thought about her mom's cooking and became inspired.


Corn fritters

Her mom grew up in Vietnam, and Frasier's grandfather was a military lawyer. They had a trained French chef in the house until they emigrated to America. Frasier describes her mom's style as practical, methodical, and classical. Bisous' ice cream sandwich is essentially Frasier's mom's recipe: a croissant stuffed with a scoop of ice cream and topped with decadent chocolate sauce. "She was cooking like herself, and my dad" – born in Alabama, raised in Tennessee – "wanted very Southern staples all the time. When I was a kid, we used to watch cooking shows with the sound off and try to guess what they were making based on technique."

Frasier recommends putting her turmeric-fried catfish or her curry-fried chicken on bao, and the steak bites with tomato and watercress salad go best over rice. (I loved the warm, pillowy corn fritters with a zingy verde sauce.) Her personal favorite? "Just for nostalgia reasons, the pork belly. It's always been my favorite thing, I ask for it when I go home. When I cook it now, I just take one bite so I don't get sick of it."

Bisous

1109 S. Lamar, 737/808-6468
Tue.-Thu. & Sun., 4-11pm; Fri.-Sat., 4pm-12mid; Mon., closed
bisousatx.com

