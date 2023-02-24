Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

MOIC X LUV FATS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH The Museum of Ice Cream celebrates Black History Month by partnering with Luv Fats Ice Cream, a Black and family-run local business that creates decadently delicious coconut milk- and avocado-based ice creams. Throughout this month, in addition to the usual gamut of creamy goodness, museum visitors can enjoy unlimited samples of Luv Fats’ dairy-free chocolate-covered-strawberries ice cream. Through February Museum of Ice Cream, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. museumoficecream.com

Friday 24

Saturday 25

COOKING DAY AT CENTRAL LIBRARY The library celebrates all things culinary with a kitchen supply and recipe swap (11am), the inaugural meeting of the APL Cooking Club (1pm), and "Eat the World" (2pm), a demonstration of a traditional African-American dish in honor of Black History Month. Sat., Feb. 25, 11am-3pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. library.austintexas.gov

Sunday 26

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

BURGERS AT JO'S COFFEE? REALLY? Yes, really – they're featuring two-for-one burgers at their Downtown location, every Tuesday throughout the month of February! You know why? Because they love you so much. Jo's Coffee, 242 W. Second, 512/469-9003. joscoffee.com

OLAMAIE: SOUTHERN EXPOSURE Olamaie’s new Southern Exposure dinner series officially launches on Tuesday, featuring a three-course meal by acclaimed chefs Michael Fojtasek and Amanda Turner – a three-course meal that's always entirely different from the regular menu, and accompanied by a new seasonal cocktail each time. Tue., Feb. 28, 7pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. olamaieaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com