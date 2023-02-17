Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

ANTONI POROWSKI: LET'S DO DINNER Here's an evening of sugar, spice, and everything nice with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, who will demo recipes from his latest cookbook Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner, answer your all your stickiest kitchen questions, and let you in on the secret weapons that get great food on the table fast. Thu., Feb. 16, 7 & 9:30pm Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. SOLD OUT. austintheatre.org

DINER BAR: MASHAMA BAILEY IN RESIDENCE Launching this month, "Mashama Bailey in Residence" is a three-part series hosted at Diner Bar in the Thompson Austin hotel that brings together some of the best hospitality pros for themed dinners featuring an exclusive, three-night only special menu. First up is "The Ones to Watch," in which James Beard award-winning chef Bailey prepares a four-course Port City Southern menu paired with wines from Black winemakers who are pushing the boundaries: La Fête du Rosé, Dwayne Wade’s Wade Cellars, House of Brown, and McBride Sisters. Bonus: a bourbon dessert pairing from Uncle Nearest. Thu.-Sat., Feb. 16-18, 5 & 8:15pm Thompson Austin, 506 San Jacinto, 737/787-1234. $125. hyatt.com/hotel/texas/thompson-austin/austh

MARDI GRAS PARTY AT THE BOAT Dress up to get down and celebrate Fat Tuesday at the Boat – with live crawfish, drink specials (King Cake shots, anyone?), and live music from the Michael Milligan Band (3pm) and Willie D & the Hip Pockets (7pm). Tue., Feb. 21 The Boat, 10931 Stonelake Blvd., 512/956-0040. theboatatx.com

MOIC X LUV FATS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH The Museum of Ice Cream celebrates Black History Month by partnering with Luv Fats Ice Cream, a Black and family-run local business that creates decadently delicious coconut milk- and avocado-based ice creams. Throughout this month, in addition to the usual gamut of creamy goodness, museum visitors can enjoy unlimited samples of Luv Fats’ dairy-free chocolate-covered-strawberries ice cream. Throughout February Museum of Ice Cream, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. museumoficecream.com

Friday 17

Saturday 18

FARM & FABULOUS DRAG BRUNCH Join the Wild Table events at this collision point of drag and dining, with an unlimited breakfast buffet of local, farm-fresh food, hot coffee from Barret's, those signature Kitty Cohen's cocktails, and performances by ATX drag stars like host Estrella Bitchhh, Leia Sakura Dior, and Gothess Jasmine. Also: DJ Fairy Aires! Sat., Feb. 18, noon-3pm. (2023) Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. $60-70. instagram.com/thewildtableevents

WINTER WALKABOUT AT THE YARD: CHOCOLATE Celebrate Valentine's week at a fam-friendly walkabout with 10 businesses along St. Elmo crafting food and beverages based on the seasonal ingredient: Chocolate! That's right: A variety of coffee, wine, beer, saké, nonalcoholic drinks, and food – all enhanced by what they used to call theobroma (aka food of the gods) – from the panoply of providers in this Eastside dining and entertainment mecca. Sat., Feb. 18, noon-5pm The Yard at St. Elmo, 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/471-4759. theyardaustin.com

Sunday 19

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

JO'S COFFEE? REALLY? Yes, really – you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with two-for-one burgers at Jo's Downtown location, from 3-9pm. But! You can also snag that special deal every Tuesday throughout the month of February! You know why? Because they love you so much. Jo's Coffee, 242 W. Second, 512/469-9003. joscoffee.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com