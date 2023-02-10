Food

Ladies’ Night: Women-Owned Wines for Valentine’s Day

Toast your bae any Valen-time with these Austin-based brands

By Melanie Haupt, Fri., Feb. 10, 2023


Rae Wilson of Wine for the People (Courtesy of Wine for the People)

Whether you've got a valentine, galentine, or palentine, raise a glass to love (or friendship or solo sailing) with one of these Austin-based, women-owned wines.

Rae Wilson has established herself as a powerhouse winemaker over the course of the past decade, releasing her first vintage, Dandy Rosé, in 2014. In addition to the annual Dandy release, Wilson also produces wines under her La Valentía label. Wilson is dedicated to Texas terroir; as such, all La Valentía varietals are made with 100% Texas grapes. Book a table for two at the Wine for the People tasting room on February 14 and enjoy steak frites and two glasses of Wilson's elegant boutique wines for $85 per person, or celebrate privately with a Valentine's Duo of Dandy Rosé and La Valentía Sparkling Chenin Blanc for $76. wineforthepeople.com/valentines

While Tribeca Wine Collective doesn't have a brick-and-mortar space for tasting and selecting from among their carefully curated, low-intervention, small-batch wines, I can attest to the supreme deliciousness and ultimate drinkability of their 2022 Westside Rosé, which is tart and briny while also managing not to be too dry or too sweet. Owners Alana and Matt Suroff (Austinites by way of L.A. and New York) work closely with organic and biodynamic farmers on the Central Coast of California to find the best grapes for their Paso Robles vineyard. The 2022 release is running low, so grab a bottle of rosé or a mixed pack of rosé and Staple Street Sauvignon Blanc for your V-Day dinner before it's too late. tribecawineco.com

Even if you're abstaining from alcohol for reasons of your own, there are still yummy wines to be had, thanks to Dallasites Dawn Maire and Jamie Coulter, the masterminds behind Starla Wines. Starla offers three alcohol-removed wines: an earthy red blend with fig and lavender notes, a crisp and floral Sauvignon Blanc, and (my personal favorite) a sparkling rosé that tastes like strawberry bubblegum. It's effervescent and a little sweet with just an undertone of tartness. Available at H-E-B, Central Market, and Spec's. starlawines.com

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rae Wilson, Dandy Rose, La Valentia, Tribeca Wine Collective, Alana Suroff, Matt Suroff, Starla, Dawn Maire, Jamie Coulter, Valentine's Day

