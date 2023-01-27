Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 26

CANJE Is there anything more romantic than the Caribbean? That's a rhetorical question, perhaps, but you can happily grok the answer at Tavel Bristol-Joseph's award-winning restaurant, where a six-course shared menu of island-inflected flavors includes a take-home dessert. Serving suggestion: Maybe duck into the kissing booth while you're there, you lovesick loons, and make with a little PDA? Tue., Feb. 14 Canje, 1914 E. Sixth Ste. C, 512/706-9119. $125 (drink pairings extra). canjeatx.com

EMMER & RYE Cozy up at Emmer & Rye for a special evening that features a six-course menu of locally sourced deliciousness. Let the talented E&R sommeliers provide a curated wine pairing, or peruse the a la carte cocktail offerings, and – bonus! – continue your romantic experience at home with a takeaway gift from the restaurant's pastry team. Tue., Feb. 14 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (wine pairings extra). emmerandrye.com

HESTIA Enjoy a multicourse meal with your sweetheart in the acclaimed live-fire epicenter of Austin, sure to impress your senses and satisfy your appetite – with, they tell us, "special supplements" available to create a truly special night. (No, that doesn't mean weed, fool.) Tue., Feb. 14 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 (wine pairings extra). hestiaaustin.com

J PRIME STEAKHOUSE This posh palace of high-end beefery Downtown – among the newer destinations for elegant dining – is offering a five-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day, with the likes of filet mignon, char-grilled sea scallops, lobster bisque, truffle mac-and-cheese, and more among its elevated delights, sure to satisfy and impress anyone who loves both food and you. Tue., Feb. 14 J Prime Steakhouse, 301 Brazos #150, 737/309-3301. $129. jprimesteakhouse.com

KALIMOTXO This beautiful bastion of Spanish cuisine is offering a lovers' four-course meal, along with cocktails, bubbles, and porrons. (There'll be a limited a la carte menu, too, with a few special dishes for this night only.) The team promises a few "fun surprises," too, but nobody expects the – well, let's not give it away, hmmm? Recommended! Tue., Feb 14 Kalimotxo, 607 W. Third #105, 512/333-0737. $65. kalimotxoatx.com

L'OCA D'ORO: LOVE VS. HATE L'Oca d’Oro’s sixth annual Love v. Hate Valentine’s Dinner is back with a music-inspired menu that celebrates indie vs. corporate pop/rock of the 70s. The whimsical, Italian-ish menu will be based on the lyrics and vibes of Abba and Big Star, with each couple getting a multicourse meal of shareable dishes. Note 1: 70s attire is especially welcomed. Note 2: Oh, this will be hella fun! Tue., Feb. 14 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100 (beverage pairings extra). locadoroaustin.com

LA CONDESA: GALENTINE’S DAY DRAG BRUNCH Girls, girls, girl! Head to La Condesa on this day for a Galentine's brunch with a side of drag, drinks by the pitcher, all your brekkie faves, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Feb. 12, 11am-2pm La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LAUREL AT HOTEL VIATA This modern Italian restaurant on the edge of the Hill Country (for more romance, that's right) is offering two Valentine's specials Feb.10-14. The "Surf & Turf" features LHA beef tenderloin and lobster Oscar, accompanied by cauliflower with goat cheese puree, baby carrots, roasted seasonal mushrooms, asparagus, and port veal jus ($70); and a lemon-and-strawberry shortcake (with vanilla ganache, raspberry glaze, sweet cream, macarons, and raspberries) called "French Kiss" for dessert ($15). Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. hotelviata.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS: SWEETHEART BARS The acclaimed ice cream wizards of Lick are conjuring a special, limited run of their yummy “Sweetheart Bars” for all you young (or not-so-young) lovers. These elegant and creamy delights (like an ice cream sandwich from Heaven!) come in two different flavors – chocolate chocolate and chocolate strawberry – and they're supercharged with the power of locally made SRSLY Chocolate. Note: They'll be available at $17 per box at all Lick locations starting on Fri., Feb. 3. And, yes, we highly recommend these romantic confections. TIE: Lick Honest Ice Creams; Lick Honest Ice Creams; Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lick Honest Ice Creams, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/363-5622; Lick Honest Ice Creams, 6555 Burnet Rd., 512/609-8029; Lick Honest Ice Creams, 1905 Aldrich #150. ilikelick.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR: SPRINKLES X GOLD HOUSE Sprinkles bakery and the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander collective Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake that features an almond-filled red velvet cake with an almond cookie crust, topped with almond cream cheese frosting. Note: You can get these just by themselves, or they can be part of a Lunar New Year Red Box (with, you know, those red envelopes inside). Through Jan. 29 Sprinkles, 3120 Palm Way Suite Y3.100, 512/436-9696. https://sprinkles.com/locations/tx/austin

LUTIE'S: VALENTINE'S WEEKEND PRIX-FIXE Reserve a spot for you and your best beloved at Lutie’s in the Commodore Perry Estate, where you'll enjoy the rich flavors of a five-course meal (Texas Wagyu, housemade pasta, so much more that you'll be rhapsodizing about for years to come), and all those courses crafted by Lutie’s sweetheart chefs, Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu. Seatings for this romantic dinner are Fri.-Tue., Feb. 10-14, and they will dazzle your senses. Lutie's, 4100 Red River St., 512/675-2517. $185 (wine pairings available for extra). luties.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE Mmmhmmm, who doesn't love this place? Came once for the pork chop, kept returning for the whole array of *chef's kiss* cuisine, setting, and service – and now here's Valentine's Day and Perry’s has two ways to celebrate. A three-course prix fixe menu on Tue., Feb, 14 ($69, before 5:30pm; $79, after 5:30pm), which is a sure delight, but also, whoa: A candlelight dinner for two, featuring a trio of salads, filet mignon with lobster tails and sides, chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert, and that feast is available Sat.-Tue., Feb. 11-14 ($185 per couple). TIE: Perry's Steakhouse; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. perryssteakhouse.com

THE CARILLON There's nary a place more elegant; and few who can compare to chef Kyle Barham; and don't you want to impress your date while also enjoying a three-course prix fixe meal with the likes of king crab coconut bisque, roasted pork belly, beef tenderloin with ricotta gnocchi, miso-baked Chilean sea bass, and – dessertwise, chocolate-covered strawberries (or Chambord chocolate macaron or a pink champagne cake ball)? If the answer is yes, then we know you're in love. Tue., Feb. 14, 5-10pm The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $75. thecarillonrestaurant.com

WAX MYRTLE'S The snazzy rooftop restaurant and bar located on the fourth floor of the Thompson Hotel is offering a four-course Valentine's dinner, featuring asparagus with burrata, cacio e pepe, duck breast, l'opera red-velvet almond cake with dark chocolate. That prix fixe feast is available from Feb. 10-14, but check this out: Wax Myrtle's will also be hosting a "Dancing On My Own" party (with music and drink & shot specials) on Tue., Feb. 14, 8-11pm. Fri.-Tue., Feb. 10-14 Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $85. waxmyrtles.com

YUMMI JOY This year, the popular Downtown shop of frozen confections and more – a veritable intersection of what's edible and what's kawaii – will be serving a Raspberry Chocolate Sweetheart Shake, perfect for anyone with both 1) a sweet tooth and 2) a warm heart. Tue., Feb 14 Yummi Joy, 409 W. Second. yummijoy.com

Friday 27

Saturday 28

GRAND OPENING: MERIDIAN A welcoming coffeehouse in the day, and a lively pub in the night? Yes, from the folks behind Zoi Market and UTOPiAfest, right there in the heart of nearby Buda – and this all-day opening celebration features a brunch buffet with gluten-free baked goods, guest vendors, product samples, and an evening performance from Texas String Assembly. Suggestion: Stop by and check out this new community hub of cuisine and camaraderie on its first official weekend. Sat., Jan. 28, 9am-12mid Meridian at Zoi Market, 200 N. Main, Buda, 512/496-2798. meridianbuda.com

Sunday 29

Monday 30

DE NADA: CHEF CAVAZOS DINNER & TEQUILA TASTING As if the food and the ambience of De Nada Cantina weren't compelling enough already (SPOILER ALERT: it's a local favorite), here's chef Jorge Cavazos serving up a multicourse feast of pork carnitas quesadillas, poblano corn chowder, birria tacos, gulf fish zarandeado, and more – and chocolate flan (topped with fresh berry compote) for dessert – and all of it accompanied with pairings of some of the finest tequilas available. We're glad there's two seatings available, because, orale, we can't even with this level of elevated sabor. Mon., Jan. 30, 5:30 & 8pm De Nada Cantina, 4715 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/615-3555. $130. denadacantina.com

Tuesday 31

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com