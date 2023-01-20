Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 19

LUNAR NEW YEAR: OSEYO Oseyo is already a dining spot we recommend highly, and this night's celebration makes that reco even stronger, with the unveiling of Patio Oseyo (redesigned with Good Union) and the reopening of their private-dining Oso Room. A complimentary glass of sparkling sake will begin the evening, persimmon tea ends the meal, and in between you can feast on such delights as dressed oysters, shrimp with perilla chimichurri, kkaennip-jeon (beef, pork, and tofu-stuffed perilla with sweet chili soy reduction), sweet and sour sticky pork ribs, haemul pajeon (savory seafood pancake), and grilled whole fish prepared with Mexican influences and kimchi mayo. And? Oseyo will debut a new dessert menu, too, with misugaru panna cotta featuring a seven-year fermented soy, a dark chocolate and doenjang fudgsicle, silken tofu cheesecake, and roasted barley and honey ice cream. Oh, and? They're also launching a new house lager, created in collaboration with Hold Out Brewing. Is this the place to be for Lunar New Year 2023? We're just sayin', OK? Thu., Jan. 19 Oseyo, 1628 E. Cesar Chavez. oseyoaustin.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR: SPRINKLES X GOLD HOUSE Sprinkles bakery and the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander collective Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake that features an almond-filled red velvet cake with an almond cookie crust, topped with almond cream cheese frosting. Note: You can get these just by themselves, or they can be part of a Lunar New Year Red Box (with, you know, those red envelopes inside). Through Jan. 29 Sprinkles, 3120 Palm Way Suite Y3.100, 512/436-9696. https://sprinkles.com/locations/tx/austin

Friday 20

LUNAR NEW YEAR: THE PEACHED TORTILLA Chefs Eric Silverstein and Julio Silva have collaborated to create a special menu of new dishes and cocktails to supercharge your celebratory pleasure, a small array of culinary treasures that'll be available only during dinner and only this weekend – including tamarind pork spareribs, salt & pepper crispy squid, soy sauce chicken, char sui, and more. And the drinks? How about that Sage from the East, which is sage-infused bourbon, blended scotch, sweet vermouth, and benedictine? Hell yes, we say, while also looking forward to trying the Divine Wind and Lion's Dance concoctions. Fri.-Sun., Jan. 20-22 The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd. #100, 512/330-4439. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

Saturday 21

LUNAR NEW YEAR: OLD THOUSAND Old Thousand is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit's beginning with a weekend full of limited-time dishes as delicious as you know their Dope Chinese style can be. Sat., Jan. 21: Old Thousand’s Burnet location (4805 Burnet Rd.) will have specials including moo shu pork, crispy skin-on pork belly steamed bao, pork steamed buns, orange creamsicle sorbet, and red bean ice cream running all day long, with a Dragon Dance performance at 5pm. Sun., Jan. 22: The Eastside location (1000 E. 11th) will feature specials of dumplings and plant-based rabbit food, noodles and claypot rice, salt & pepper shrimp, whole fish, and ribeye – with a Dragon Dance performance at 7pm. Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. oldthousandatx.com

Sunday 22

LUNAR NEW YEAR: FIL N' VIET This much-loved epicenter of Filipino and Vietnamese fusion is offering half off on orders of their FnV Crispy Spring Rolls – filled with pork and shrimp with woodear mushroom, served with leaf lettuce, pickles, herbs, and choice of Nước chấm or pinakurat. Bonus: They'll be passing out the traditional Chinese Red Envelopes, stuffed with discount coupons for future meals. Sun., Jan. 22, noon-3pm; 5-8pm Fil N’ Viet, 1720 E. 12th, 281/798-4334. www.filnviet.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR: PAPER CRAFT PANTRY This is a whole big festival day, organized by Paper + Craft Pantry's Pei Sim and artist Kathy Phan. Right there in the lovely surrounds of Springdale General, you can celebrate while shopping and supporting upwards of 24 Asian-owned small businesses from across Texas; and there'll be lion and dragon dances; more to the point of this Food section, tho, purveyors of delicious noms will include Banh Babes, The Cookie Counter, Cookie Wookie Kitchen, and more. Sun., Jan. 22, 11am-5pm. (2023) Paper + Craft Pantry, 1023 Springdale. Free entry, or VIP ($50). thepapercraftpantry.com

Monday 23

Tuesday 24

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com