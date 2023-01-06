Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 6

THE RAVEN EXPERIENCE Here's a sort of speakeasy dedicated to the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, in which four of the author's most famous stories will be retold and reimagined by Poe historians while the venue's lead mixologist, inspired by the macabre machinations, turns each of those stories into a cocktail for your quaffing. Fri., Jan. 6, 10:30pm. (2023) Charles Johnson House, 404 Atlanta. $40 and up. rockstarbeer.com

Saturday 7

SUPPER FRIENDS: CELEBRATION DINNER It's about time to begin the Mardi Gras season, and those culinary wizards of 2 Dine 4 are heralding the goodness at the very start of the year. How about some deviled eggs with pickled shrimp, char-grilled oysters, lump crab cake with mixed greens, duck-and-sausage gumbo, herb-roasted pork tenderloin, potatoes au gratin, and more – with a praline King Cake from Sawyer & Co. for dessert? The best answer is to join a communal table and make new friends or bring your own intimate circle to celebrate together. Sat., Jan. 7, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75. 2dine4.com

Tuesday 10

L'OCA D'ORO: PASTA PAISANOS This monthly series, inaugurated in 2022 to benefit the Lilith Fund's abortion services in Texas, continues in the new year – with each month featuring a different guest chef. For this January night, chef Fiore Tedesco is cooking up a memorable dinner with Aaron & Stacy Franklin of Franklin BBQ. Tue., Jan. 10 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com