Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 29

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, Linz Heritage Angus beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Through Dec. 31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Friday 30

Saturday 31

CARPENTERS HALL: NYE DINNER There, in the Hall's stylish surroundings, enjoy a four-course feast with the likes of mushroom toast with truffles, foie gras ganache, pasta cacio e pepe, short ribs, scallops, and corn-and-miso panna cotta – along with optional wine pairings. Afterward, keep the party going with a DJ set and silent disco dubbed "Heaven’s in Your Headphones" from Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-10pm. (2022) Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $100 ($160, includes after-dinner disco). carpenterhotel.com

Tuesday 3

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

SUERTE X L'OCA D'ORO: TAQUERO TAKEOVER Ah, now this bodes well for the rest of the year ahead! For the first Taquero Takeover in Suerte's 2023 series, Fermín Núñez has invited L'Oca d'Oro's chef Fiore Tedesco for a one-night collaboration, wherein Tedesco will be serving a mushroom 'nduja quesadilla taco filled with Fifi's mozzarella and chile bomba. Note: This special collab dish will be available for dine-in only. Tue., Jan. 3, 5-10pm. Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. suerteatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com