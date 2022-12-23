Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 22

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 21, 22, 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Friday 23

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Saturday 24

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Sunday 25

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Monday 26

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: RÉVEILLON It's kind of like new year's eve's eve! Réveillon is a historically French celebration, centered around the Christmas eve and new year's eve dinner. This multicourse culinary delight in the elegant Swoop House excels with crostini with duck confit, truffled deviled eggs, beef tenderloin popovers. oysters Rockefeller, and rainbow beet salad – and that's before the mains of seafood gumbo (a la Sawyer & Co.) and beef short rib with crispy shallots. And Cherries Jubilee with vanilla ice cream will finish off you night in sweet, sweet style. Wine pairings are available for more, naturally, but the bright camaraderie is gratis. Fri., Dec. 30, 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $80. 2dine4.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Tuesday 27

CORINNE: NYE LOBSTER MAC-N-CHEESE Mind you now, the mac-n-cheese that's inflected all haute cuisine with yummy crustacean meat is only part of the four-course dinner (which also features mushroom risotto and wagyu filet) at the Austin Marriott's renowned Corinne restaurant. And that dinner, in turn, is part of the Marriott's NYE overnight stay package that includes a DJ-fueled party in the seventh-floor rooftop bar Zanzibar. We mean, if you're gonna celebrate, you might as well celebrate in style, n'est-ce pas? See website for details. Sat., Dec. 31 Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. $100-2,000. marriott.com

GARRISON NYE AT THE FAIRMONT The luxurious Fairmont Austin is one of Texas’ most festive holiday destinations this winter season, they say – and we reckon that's true. Bonus: The hotel’s acclaimed restaurant, Garrison, welcomes guests to ring in 2023 with a NYE tasting menu by executive chef Jakub Czyszczon. Pro tip: Ask about Room 725, a semi-private lounge that hosts the posh "Champagne & Caviar," for the snazziest of pre- or post-prandial experiences. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $125. garrisongrill.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish – made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

HOTEL VIATA: NYE PRIX-FIXE DINNER Hotel Viata used to be known as Hotel Granduca – it was a fine place then and it's a fine place now – and their Laurel restaurant, still the province of executive chef Tommy Suddeth, is hosting a New Year's Eve prix-fixe five-course dinner. The feast, in that elegant venue on the near edge of the Texas Hill Country, includes paella arancini, striped bass, LHA beef tenderloin, a morello cherry dessert, and (of course!) two glasses of bubbly. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Sat., Dec. 31, seatings begin at 7pm Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $150. hotelviata.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NYE PRIX-FIXE Celebrate the arrival of 2023 via this delicious four-course dinner at chef Al Fini's terrific Northern Italian venue, with zuppa, bruschette, gnocchi al bava, cacio e pepe, pappardelle cinghiale with wild boar Bolognese, pollo marsala, grilled salmon, and more – with tiramisu, limoncello, torta gianduia, and sorbetto among your dessert choices, too. Wine pairings extra. Sat., Dec. 31 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $75 ($95, with wine pairings). itsitaliancucina.com

L'OCA D'ORO: DON'T WORRY, DARLING NYE L’Oca d’Oro is celebrating the coming of the new year in 1950s style, with multiple seatings throughout the night and dishes inspired by the critically-acclaimed film. (SPOILER ALERT: The dessert is a Creamsicle Baked Alaska.) And, after dinner service ends at 10pm, the restaurant will remain open with a limited bar menu to usher you into 2023, with seating indoors and on their heated patio. Don't worry, darling – but do make those reservations while you can. Sat., Dec. 31 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

NYE AT APT 115 This, as you may have read elsewhere, is the East Austin retro-fancy wine bar & restaurant that's got the innovative culinary wizard chef Charles Zhuo running the kitchen. And for New Year's Eve, the maestro is offering a 10-course tasting menu – a delightfully decadent experience for all your senses – with optional wine pairings. Truth: Best to book this one quickly, 'fore it sells out. Sat., Dec. 31 Apt 115, 2025 E. Seventh, 737/333-0780. $150. apartmentonefifteen.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PREORDERS Go ahead, mix it up this holiday season with a stuffed lamb shoulder (with dates & pistachios) from these acclaimed magisters of meat. The festive dish makes an impressive center to any celebration – and the stuffing is gluten-free. Note: This is just one of many options available for pre-order, to be picked up on Dec. 23, 30, or 31. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. saltandtime.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: NYE DINNER Maybe better to change their name to Winter House on Music Lane for the season, amirite? But, seriously (and deliciously), this elegant venue, hidden away from the holiday hubbub of South Congress, is ready to help you ring in the new year – with chefs Jeffrey Hundelt and Katie Barrett offering a menu of French onion tarts, caramelized scallops, beef tenderloin, ricotta agnolotti, a chocolate cheesecake (with a gingerbread crust), and of course the ever-popular optional wine pairings. Sat., Dec. 31, starting at 5pm Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $105. summerhouseonmusiclane.com

Z'TEJAS: GRANDMA'S EGGNOG Looking for a perfect holiday nog, citizen? Z’Tejas is bringing back their homemade mi abuelita eggnog for just two weeks. Conjured from the executive chef’s grandmother’s recipe, this creamy cocktail is bright with spices and spiked with rum, available at the West Sixth and the Avery Ranch locations. Dec. 20-31 TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd Ste B-100, 512/388-7772. $14. ztejas.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com