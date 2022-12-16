Food

Top 10 Halal Lunches in Austin

Fast, diverse, and deeply satisfying

By Yasmin Diallo Turk, Fri., Dec. 16, 2022


Halal Bros (Photo by John Anderson)

Chicken Pesto Sandwich at Heaven’s Bistro Bakery
I come for the chicken pesto sandwich but can't leave without one of their beautiful pastries.

Gordita at El Asador
A gordita is fried masa tortillas filled with beef, lettuce, tomatoes and sauce. El Asador shares a space with Tutti Frutti, so add an agua fresca to complete this halal lunch.

Chicken Tikka at Sizzler Restaurant
Sizzler's actually sizzling leg/thigh of chicken tikka is among the best I've had.

Weekend Lunch Buffet at Zaviya Grill
I could eat the keema beef curry from Zaviya Grill every week.

Butter Chicken Pizza at Promise Pizza
The only place in Central Texas I have seen butter chicken on the menu is Promise Pizza. It is in Round Rock and worth a visit.

Lamb Shawarma Over Rice at Halal Bros
Shawarma over rice is a classic and Halal Bros does it as well as anyone. The white and hot sauces give it flavor and kick.

Manti at BowlMenu
Uzbekistan is known for delicious manti dumplings. BowlMenu has both meat-filled and vegetarian versions, in addition to other Uzbek lunch favorites.

Shish Tawook at Beirut
Take a lunch break on the grassy area in the Domain with a shish tawook plate. Only open for lunch Wednesday-Friday, so schedule cravings for their garlic aioli appropriately.

No. 99 We’re Just Friends at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
Made with halal chicken, zesty orange glaze, avocado, and pepper jack cheese, this whimsically named sandwich is an unexpected halal delight.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings at Arpeggio Grill
All of their wings are good, but the lemon pepper wings don't make you sweat, so they are perfect for the middle of the day.

