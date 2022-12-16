Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin

CARPENTERS HALL: CHRISTMAS DINNER This lovely restaurant's got a special holiday feast available (on Christmas day and the previous evening) as a prix-fixe menu by reservation or even some walk-ups. How does butternut squash bisque, oysters Rockefeller, Natchitoches meat pies, carved New York strip roast, garlic mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and more sound to you? Yeah – it's music to our ears as well. And – you can take home full orders of that Bûche de Noël dessert (with cream cheese buttercream, garnished with espresso powder, dark chocolate, sugared cranberry, and toasted coconut) and make all the sweet teeth in your family smile in gustatory pleasure. (Order ASAP, this primo confection goes fast!) Sat.-Sun., Dec. 24-25 Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $60 (prix-fixe dinner). carpenterhotel.com

FESTIVE BREAKFAST PACKS This holiday season, the folks behind Olamaie and Little Ola’s want to ease your meal planning with the Family Breakfast Box. This packaged bounty of goodness includes six biscuits (with honey butter and apple butter), six cinnamon rolls, Southern breakfast casserole, and hot chocolate (or, if you prefer, virgin eggnog). This will feed about ten people and, tell you what, they'll love it. Note: Use the Toast Tab platform at either website and pick up the pack on 12/23 or 12/24. TIE: Olamaie; Little Ola's Biscuits, Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796; Little Ola's Biscuits, 14735 Bratton Ln., 512/474-2796. $120. olamaieaustin.com

GARBO'S: DINING IN DECEMBER Looking for a seafood-based feast that's wonderful enough for the holidays? Listen, you can totally book a private dining room at Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster for gathering with friends or family. Or bring the bounty to where you are, with Garbo's pick-up or drop-off platter-style catering for your office or home party needs. You could even have their Lobster Food Truck show up, if you wanted. Or, hell, put your cheffing chops on display with one of Garbo's DIY Maine Lobster Food Kits. Many choice, much crustacean. Also? OMG, key lime pies to go! Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster, 12709 N. MoPac, 512/387-1328. garboslobsteratx.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Bonus: chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar – and Jewboy Burgers pops up on Mon., Dec. 19, to serve sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN: CHRISTMAS PREORDERS This beef-forward bastion of comestibles offers an array of juicy and flavorful meats, mouthwatering pies, and a fine selection of wines, all to help you enjoy a delicious Christmas feast. "There's nothing more likely to wake you up from your quiche-coma than the aroma of Goodstock's USDA Choice Black Angus Prime Rib Roast (boneless or bone-in) or Whole Beef Tenderloin Roast, whether it's roasting in the oven or smoking on the pit in your backyard." Note: All orders must be placed online by 5pm on Dec. 16, and picked up at the Round Rock store by 1pm on Dec. 24. Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, 3800 East Palm Valley #110, Round Rock, 512/582-2333. goodstocktx.com

HUCKLEBERRY: HOLIDAY TAMALES Mmmm, yeah, we've definitely been recommending tamales that you should try. And now here's chef Davis Turner's acclaimed seafood outpost at Still Austin, cooking up those delicious shrimp & mushroom tamales, available by the half dozen. Note: Order weekly before Thursday, pick up every Sunday; last date to order is Dec. 20, to pick up on the 23rd. Huckleberry Hospitality, 440 E. St. Elmo. huckleberrytx.com

L'OCA D'ORO: FEAST OF SEVEN FISHES L'Oca d'Oro presents this traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinner, celebrated in chef Fiore Tedesco's family since he was a kid, with a varied menu of fish primarily from the Adriatic Sea in Sicily. The multicourse dinner features seven fishes along with sides and desserts. The whole thing, a feast of flavor and festivity. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 23-24 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100 per person. locadoroaustin.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS: HOLIDAY FLAVORS & COCOA KITS Made with products from nearby farms and milk from happy cows, Lick’s seasonal flavors include Candied Pecan & Bourbon, Red Velvet, Iced Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread, Peppermint Bark, and two vegan flavors – Plum Rum Ball and No-Egg Nog. (Enjoy 'em at any of the local scoop shops or buy by-the-pint to take home and pair with your own holiday family recipes.) And those cocoa kits? Mmmm, they include speckled ceramic mugs with a “But First, Ice Cream” slogan and glass jars of specialty hot cocoa mix made with local favorite SRSLY chocolate, homemade candied Pecans, handmade vanilla marshmallows, and ice cream scoops. Lick Honest Ice Creams, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/363-5622. ilikelick.com

LORO: HOLIDAYTAKEOUT PACKAGE Nigh on perfect for anyone craving easy, last-minute meals to enjoy this Christmas, LORO's takeout package combines traditional Texas barbecue with Asian influences with a smoked beef prime rib (with coffee-and-beef jus) and delicious sides. Sides? Like only Loro can do 'em: butternut squash & sweet onion soup with brown-buttered apples; kale & Asian pear salad; honey & miso-glazed carrots; confit marble potatoes. All of this will serve 4-6 people. Note: Order now through Dec. 20, for pick up on Dec. 23 & 24. Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. $190. loroeats.com

MEANWHILE BREWING: HOLIDAY BEER RELEASES Meanwhile, back at the North Pole … this local powerhouse of fermentation's got a fine lineup of special holiday brews for your Texas-sized thirst: Cranberry Sour, a 4.2% ABV fruited Berliner weisse; Fireside, a collab with Guerilla Suit that's resulted in an 11% ABV winter ale aged in Balcones Whiskey barrels; Jolly, made with a Vienna lager base and spruce tips; and Tip of the Hat, a 7.5% ABV West Coast IPA. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. meanwhilebeer.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

OLD THOUSAND X JEWBOY BURGERS = CHRISTMAS EVE DINING Old Thousand and JewBoy Burgers are teaming up to offer a mashup menu including traditional Jewish-American and Chinese-American dishes for one night only. If you're dining out on Christmas Eve, bubeleh, nu, this is the place to be for a meal worth kvelling over. Note: Call for reservations. Sat., Dec. 24, noon-8pm Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. oldthousandatx.com

THIRD THURSDAYS AT THE BULLOCK: TAMALE TIME Skip the traffic and enjoy after-hours exhibit access, happy hour food and drinks, and a tamale-making demo from Tamale House East (yum!) so you can learn about the Texan/Mexican Christmas tradition. Word to the wise: Most history isn't half this tasty. Thu., Dec. 15, 5-7pm. (2022) Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $10-15. thestoryoftexas.com

WALTON'S FANCY & STAPLE: HOLIDAY MENU Walton’s talented kitchen has curated a special holiday menu complete with maple orange glazed ham, white cheddar-herb mac and cheese, brown sugar and rosemary carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy, handmade apple crumble, and more. Note: All of these are available as individual or family-style portions; preorder through Dec. 20 for picking up on the 23rd or 24th. Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/391-9966. waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Friday 16

Saturday 17

Sunday 18

Monday 19

Tuesday 20

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com