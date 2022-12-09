Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 8

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

Friday 9

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

THE PEACHED TORTILLA: EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY Holy guacamole! Has it been almost a decade since Eric Silverstein sprang this brilliant fusion of Southern and Asian cooking upon an unsuspecting populace? "Yes" is the answer, and now the whole crew's throwing a party to celebrate. Get you some deeeeee-licious lamb cumin noodles, try the Eastbound & Down cocktail (tequila, lime, agave, house soy horchata), and otherwise enjoy a Friday of merriment eight years in the making. Fri., Dec. 9 The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd. #100, 512/330-4439. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

Saturday 10

CECE MOON: VOLUME UP! OVEN ON! The founder and co-owner of Zucchini Kill Bakery, Cece Moon, celebrates the release of her new cookbook, Volume Up! Oven On!, at this release party. Zucchini Kill's second location (on the patio of Tweedy's) will have books for sale with an option for signings, and a full bakery menu in stock. Moon is a punk rock veteran, and her new book features simple vegan, gluten-free recipes, accompanied by music recommendations and tour stories. Sat., Dec. 10, 3-6pm. Tweedy's, 2908 Fruth. instagram.com/tweedysbar

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

Sunday 11

FIERCE WHISKERS: THE "MATRIARCH" DINNER Chef Mia Li – known from Austin kitchens such as Lenoir, Kuneho, and Thai Kun – takes over the Fierce Whiskers tasting room to take guests through an omakase-style dinner inspired by the "food of our mothers” with Korean Ssam-style dishes (rock shrimp wontons, whole fish and crispy pork belly, and so on ad deliciosum) paired with three Fierce Whiskers cocktails. We took a look at Fierce Whiskers recently, and what we learned only makes us more excited to experience this culinary collaboration. Sun., Dec. 11, seatings at 5pm & 7pm Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. $115. fiercewhiskers.com

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

Monday 12

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

Tuesday 13

GET LIT HANUKKAH POP-UP BAR Josh Brownfield and team take over the bar with lively decorations and a special menu with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails, including Latke Punch, a play on the traditional dish made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur, and lemon. Chef Amanda Rockman collabs for the eight days of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) with special treats, including rugelach with walnut, currant, and cinnamon sugar, and Jewboy Burgers pops up Dec. 19 serving sliders and latkes. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. fb.com/kittycohens

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com