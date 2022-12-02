Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

DOG HAUS BIERGARTEN: REOPENING Dog Haus Biergarten begins the holiday season by reopening its Four Points Centre location with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin. They'll be running their new happy hour menu all day long, Thursday through Sunday, featuring $5 pints, Haus cocktails, and wine by the glass – with half-price chicken wings, tenders, and sliders. Bonus: 15% of sales on Dec. 1-2 will be donated to Keep Austin Fed. Thu.-Sun., Dec. 1-4 Dog Haus Biergarten, 7710 N. 620 #750, 512/344-9481. doghaus.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

Friday 2

Saturday 3

ST. ELMO BREWING: SIXTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Already been six years for this powerhouse of crafty beer production? Hell yeah, and they'll be partying with the debut of Sixer, a classic brew available only in six-packs, and the release of Six, their barrel-aged bottle stout. Also, live music from the Grassy Gang, food specials from those Spicy Boys, and, hey – you'll be right there in the midst of The Yard on St. Elmo, too. Sat., Dec. 3, noon-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. stelmobrewing.com

Sunday 4

CAMP LUCY CHILI COOKOFF Local chefs and chili aficionados will compete for a trophy and bragging rights while Camp Lucy puts on the holiday glad rags and you and your partying friends enjoy samples of all that chili, live music from Shinglers, seasonal cocktails (supercharged with Nine-Banded Whiskey), photos with Santa, a holiday market, and more at this family-friendly celebration. Bonus: The event benefits Dripping Springs' Helping Hands. Sun., Dec. 4, 3-6pm. Camp Lucy, 3509 Creek Rd., Dripping Springs, 512/894-4400. $35-60. camplucy.com

Monday 5

Tuesday 6

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com