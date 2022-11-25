Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 23

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

HOTEL GRANDUCA: THANKSGIVING BRUNCH BUFFET Celebrate Thanksgiving on the very edge of the Hill Country at this elegant hotel's signature restaurant, Laurel, with a brunch buffet complete with beautiful courtyard views and carving stations, featuring beef tenderloin, herb roasted Chilean salmon, apple cider brined duck breast, sweet potato casserole, holiday stuffing, roasted winter squash, and more. Why, yes, you could easily make this a cherished family tradition. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-3pm Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills, 512/382-9017. $105. granducaaustin.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menus but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

Thursday 24

Friday 25

CORINNE: BLACK FRIDAY BRUNCH Looking to skip those Black Friday sales or just needing to fuel up before shopping? The excellent Corinne restaurant in the Austin Marriott Downtown is offering their full brunch menu, with home made biscuits (top 'em with local jams), crab croquettes, pecan praline french toast with bourbon maple syrup, and sweet corn-cake Eggs Benedict, a chicken Philly skillet with sweet pepper, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, an up egg, and home fries. Yes – that brunch, on a day you could really use one. Fri., Nov. 25, 7am-3pm. Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/457-1111. marriott.com

Saturday 26

Sunday 27

Monday 28

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com