Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 17

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING TO-GO FOR TWO This Soco restaurant that puts the mmmmmm in Mmmmmmediterranean via the skilled kitchen of CJ Jacobson is offering a to-go holiday feast that includes classic hummus with crudites, pumpkin hummus with house bread, village salad, black truffle orzo, crispy brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin kebab, crispy chicken thigh with sauteed greens, and butternut squash. And a sticky date cake for dessert! Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 at noon via Tock; pick up from Aba on Nov. 23, 11am-4pm. Mon., Nov. 14 - Sun., Nov. 20, Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

DESERT DOOR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WEEK Out in Driftwood where they're expertly turning the Dasylirion genus of plants into tasty, tasty sotol, the Desert Door distillery is celebrating their fifth anniversary – with hand-crafted tasting room samples, food from Stephanie Stackhouse and her Lo Salvaje kitchen, $5 Ranch Waters, and live music from Jacob Alan Jaeger Trio, Ruby Dice, Neil Trammel and the Turquoise Troubadours, Parker Chapin, Nowhere Trio, and Sour Bridges. See website for complete schedule. Nov. 16-20 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. desertdoor.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Those relentless dough-punchers at Easy Tiger are ready to cover all your appetizer and dessert needs this year, offering an array of grazing boards for the whole family, plus traditional pecan and pumpkin pies, those incredible pull-apart rolls of theirs, and more. easytigerusa.com

FARMHOUSE THANKSGIVING Sure, we enjoy the deliveries of Farmhouse all year long, but it's during these winter holidays that our palates rediscover how they really shine. From pasture-raised Texas birds to local bakeries' freshly baked pies, from garlic mashed potatoes to braised collard greens, from fresh cranberry sauce to – oh, hell, there's so much beyond that turkey brine kit they've prepared for the more adventurous home cooks. And it's all locally sourced goodness worth gobbling about. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

GARBO'S THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster is offering Thanksgiving pre-orders of their whole pies: Key Lime Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Mother’s Cafe Chocolate Almond Torte. They also have "Shuck It Like a Pro" DIY kits of oysters to-go; these can be taken home and refrigerated, but must be eaten within two days. Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 (5pm) for picking up by Nov. 23. See website for details! garboslobsteratx.com

GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Appropriately enough, these folks know how to pitch a real winner. Choose from Goodstock's list of cooked meats and seasonal delicacies, and your holiday meal prep will be smooth as gravy. Among the goodness available: Fully cooked whole smoked turkeys with traditional or Cajun-style seasoning; honey-glazed, spiral-siced hams; a plethora of pies; and three flavors of savory holiday quiche. Order now for pickup at your convenience. Available through Nov. 18 Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, 3800 East Palm Valley #110, Round Rock, 512/582-2333. goodstocktx.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PRE-ORDERING Thanksgiving pre-ordering is now available at this acclaimed bastion of bountiful meats, with Orlopp Bronze turkeys raised especially for Salt & Time, along with mezcal glazed ham, pistachio-and-date-stuffed quails, and an array of speciality roasts. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SAWYER & CO. THANKSGIVING MEALS Let all the turkey-time bons temps rouler with the tasty, cajun-inspired traditions from Sawyer & Co., whether you choose one of their spicy birds or that succulent pork tenderloin, a plethora of family-favorite sides, and you know they've got pies, pies, pies galore. Pro tip: Don't skip on what winemaster Greg Randle's got to offer; he'll pair you up right. Order it all direct from Sawyer and pick it up from 2Dine4's legendary Swoop House. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/531-9033. sawyerand.co

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

TACODELI: THANKSGIVING MOLÉ TO-GO Tacodeli, which is where we so often like to spend the nonholidays, is bringing back their famous house-made molé to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Yes! You can pre-order a 16-ounce batch of the rich and heavenly stuff Nov. 10-19 for picking up on Nov. 22-23. Note: Each container costs $12.99 and can be ordered online. tacodeli.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

THANKSGIVING FEAST TO-GO FROM FAREGROUND The array of excellent eateries inside Fareground have put together a Thanksgiving menu that allows you to pick and choose your favorite offerings. Their to-go menu consists of rosemary chicken, orange rosemary heritage duck, herbs de Provence gravy, and herbed green beans from Austin Rotisserie; maple miso sweet potato casserole and roasted brussels sprouts with golden raisin hot sauce from Henbit; whipped potatoes and truffle mac-and-cheese from Little Wu; chorizo and cornbread stuffing and classic pumpkin pie from Taco Pegaso; and za’atar cornbread muffins and anise-spiced cranberry sauce from TLV. Bonus: Bottles of Left Coast Pinot Noir and Buehler Chardonnay are also available to-go. Pre-order through Nov. 18, to pick up on Nov. 22-23. And let's just say those wonderful words one more time: "za’atar cornbread muffins." Through Nov. 18 Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

THE DINER BAR: FAMILY STYLE THANKSGIVING The Diner Bar, Mashama Bailey's Austin outpost, offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey with chestnuts, foie gras dumplings, chanterelles, bourbon-glazed rosemary sweet potatoes, Parker House roll – and a bevy of pumpkin, bourbon-pecan, and apple pies for dessert. See full menu here; make reservations via Resy. Thu., Nov. 24, 1-7pm The Diner Bar, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3047. $75. thedinerbar-austin.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Friday 18

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING TO-GO FOR TWO This Soco restaurant that puts the mmmmmm in Mmmmmmediterranean via the skilled kitchen of CJ Jacobson is offering a to-go holiday feast that includes classic hummus with crudites, pumpkin hummus with house bread, village salad, black truffle orzo, crispy brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin kebab, crispy chicken thigh with sauteed greens, and butternut squash. And a sticky date cake for dessert! Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 at noon via Tock; pick up from Aba on Nov. 23, 11am-4pm. Mon., Nov. 14 - Sun., Nov. 20, Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

DESERT DOOR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WEEK Out in Driftwood where they're expertly turning the Dasylirion genus of plants into tasty, tasty sotol, the Desert Door distillery is celebrating their fifth anniversary – with hand-crafted tasting room samples, food from Stephanie Stackhouse and her Lo Salvaje kitchen, $5 Ranch Waters, and live music from Jacob Alan Jaeger Trio, Ruby Dice, Neil Trammel and the Turquoise Troubadours, Parker Chapin, Nowhere Trio, and Sour Bridges. See website for complete schedule. Nov. 16-20 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. desertdoor.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Those relentless dough-punchers at Easy Tiger are ready to cover all your appetizer and dessert needs this year, offering an array of grazing boards for the whole family, plus traditional pecan and pumpkin pies, those incredible pull-apart rolls of theirs, and more. easytigerusa.com

FARMHOUSE THANKSGIVING Sure, we enjoy the deliveries of Farmhouse all year long, but it's during these winter holidays that our palates rediscover how they really shine. From pasture-raised Texas birds to local bakeries' freshly baked pies, from garlic mashed potatoes to braised collard greens, from fresh cranberry sauce to – oh, hell, there's so much beyond that turkey brine kit they've prepared for the more adventurous home cooks. And it's all locally sourced goodness worth gobbling about. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

GARBO'S THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster is offering Thanksgiving pre-orders of their whole pies: Key Lime Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Mother’s Cafe Chocolate Almond Torte. They also have "Shuck It Like a Pro" DIY kits of oysters to-go; these can be taken home and refrigerated, but must be eaten within two days. Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 (5pm) for picking up by Nov. 23. See website for details! garboslobsteratx.com

GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Appropriately enough, these folks know how to pitch a real winner. Choose from Goodstock's list of cooked meats and seasonal delicacies, and your holiday meal prep will be smooth as gravy. Among the goodness available: Fully cooked whole smoked turkeys with traditional or Cajun-style seasoning; honey-glazed, spiral-siced hams; a plethora of pies; and three flavors of savory holiday quiche. Order now for pickup at your convenience. Available through Nov. 18 Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, 3800 East Palm Valley #110, Round Rock, 512/582-2333. goodstocktx.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PRE-ORDERING Thanksgiving pre-ordering is now available at this acclaimed bastion of bountiful meats, with Orlopp Bronze turkeys raised especially for Salt & Time, along with mezcal glazed ham, pistachio-and-date-stuffed quails, and an array of speciality roasts. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SAWYER & CO. THANKSGIVING MEALS Let all the turkey-time bons temps rouler with the tasty, cajun-inspired traditions from Sawyer & Co., whether you choose one of their spicy birds or that succulent pork tenderloin, a plethora of family-favorite sides, and you know they've got pies, pies, pies galore. Pro tip: Don't skip on what winemaster Greg Randle's got to offer; he'll pair you up right. Order it all direct from Sawyer and pick it up from 2Dine4's legendary Swoop House. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/531-9033. sawyerand.co

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

TACODELI: THANKSGIVING MOLÉ TO-GO Tacodeli, which is where we so often like to spend the nonholidays, is bringing back their famous house-made molé to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Yes! You can pre-order a 16-ounce batch of the rich and heavenly stuff Nov. 10-19 for picking up on Nov. 22-23. Note: Each container costs $12.99 and can be ordered online. tacodeli.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

THANKSGIVING FEAST TO-GO FROM FAREGROUND The array of excellent eateries inside Fareground have put together a Thanksgiving menu that allows you to pick and choose your favorite offerings. Their to-go menu consists of rosemary chicken, orange rosemary heritage duck, herbs de Provence gravy, and herbed green beans from Austin Rotisserie; maple miso sweet potato casserole and roasted brussels sprouts with golden raisin hot sauce from Henbit; whipped potatoes and truffle mac-and-cheese from Little Wu; chorizo and cornbread stuffing and classic pumpkin pie from Taco Pegaso; and za’atar cornbread muffins and anise-spiced cranberry sauce from TLV. Bonus: Bottles of Left Coast Pinot Noir and Buehler Chardonnay are also available to-go. Pre-order through Nov. 18, to pick up on Nov. 22-23. And let's just say those wonderful words one more time: "za’atar cornbread muffins." Through Nov. 18 Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

THE DINER BAR: FAMILY STYLE THANKSGIVING The Diner Bar, Mashama Bailey's Austin outpost, offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey with chestnuts, foie gras dumplings, chanterelles, bourbon-glazed rosemary sweet potatoes, Parker House roll – and a bevy of pumpkin, bourbon-pecan, and apple pies for dessert. See full menu here; make reservations via Resy. Thu., Nov. 24, 1-7pm The Diner Bar, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3047. $75. thedinerbar-austin.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Saturday 19

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING TO-GO FOR TWO This Soco restaurant that puts the mmmmmm in Mmmmmmediterranean via the skilled kitchen of CJ Jacobson is offering a to-go holiday feast that includes classic hummus with crudites, pumpkin hummus with house bread, village salad, black truffle orzo, crispy brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin kebab, crispy chicken thigh with sauteed greens, and butternut squash. And a sticky date cake for dessert! Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 at noon via Tock; pick up from Aba on Nov. 23, 11am-4pm. Mon., Nov. 14 - Sun., Nov. 20, Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

DESERT DOOR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WEEK Out in Driftwood where they're expertly turning the Dasylirion genus of plants into tasty, tasty sotol, the Desert Door distillery is celebrating their fifth anniversary – with hand-crafted tasting room samples, food from Stephanie Stackhouse and her Lo Salvaje kitchen, $5 Ranch Waters, and live music from Jacob Alan Jaeger Trio, Ruby Dice, Neil Trammel and the Turquoise Troubadours, Parker Chapin, Nowhere Trio, and Sour Bridges. See website for complete schedule. Nov. 16-20 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. desertdoor.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

GARBO'S THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster is offering Thanksgiving pre-orders of their whole pies: Key Lime Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Mother’s Cafe Chocolate Almond Torte. They also have "Shuck It Like a Pro" DIY kits of oysters to-go; these can be taken home and refrigerated, but must be eaten within two days. Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 (5pm) for picking up by Nov. 23. See website for details! garboslobsteratx.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

TACODELI: THANKSGIVING MOLÉ TO-GO Tacodeli, which is where we so often like to spend the nonholidays, is bringing back their famous house-made molé to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Yes! You can pre-order a 16-ounce batch of the rich and heavenly stuff Nov. 10-19 for picking up on Nov. 22-23. Note: Each container costs $12.99 and can be ordered online. tacodeli.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

THE BIRD & CROWN HOT CHICKEN POP-UP All the way from Spain and into the heart of Austin comes chef Laila Bazahm, who established her culinary chops via Hawker 45 in Barcelona and Ibiza, with a one-night-only hot chicken event that's got birds in three different sandwiches all sizzling delicious with Filipino, Korean, and Indian influences. Austin's heart is repped by Central Machine Works, in this case, and Bazahm is branching out from her regular position as executive chef at Eberly. If all those things don't equal yum in your mind, citizen, then, hell, you probably can't even spell c-h-i-c-k-e-n. Sat., Nov. 19, 4:30pm until sold out Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287. cmwbrewery.com

THE DINER BAR: FAMILY STYLE THANKSGIVING The Diner Bar, Mashama Bailey's Austin outpost, offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey with chestnuts, foie gras dumplings, chanterelles, bourbon-glazed rosemary sweet potatoes, Parker House roll – and a bevy of pumpkin, bourbon-pecan, and apple pies for dessert. See full menu here; make reservations via Resy. Thu., Nov. 24, 1-7pm The Diner Bar, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3047. $75. thedinerbar-austin.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Sunday 20

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING TO-GO FOR TWO This Soco restaurant that puts the mmmmmm in Mmmmmmediterranean via the skilled kitchen of CJ Jacobson is offering a to-go holiday feast that includes classic hummus with crudites, pumpkin hummus with house bread, village salad, black truffle orzo, crispy brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin kebab, crispy chicken thigh with sauteed greens, and butternut squash. And a sticky date cake for dessert! Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 at noon via Tock; pick up from Aba on Nov. 23, 11am-4pm. Mon., Nov. 14 - Sun., Nov. 20, Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

DESERT DOOR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY WEEK Out in Driftwood where they're expertly turning the Dasylirion genus of plants into tasty, tasty sotol, the Desert Door distillery is celebrating their fifth anniversary – with hand-crafted tasting room samples, food from Stephanie Stackhouse and her Lo Salvaje kitchen, $5 Ranch Waters, and live music from Jacob Alan Jaeger Trio, Ruby Dice, Neil Trammel and the Turquoise Troubadours, Parker Chapin, Nowhere Trio, and Sour Bridges. See website for complete schedule. Nov. 16-20 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. desertdoor.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

GARBO'S THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster is offering Thanksgiving pre-orders of their whole pies: Key Lime Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Mother’s Cafe Chocolate Almond Torte. They also have "Shuck It Like a Pro" DIY kits of oysters to-go; these can be taken home and refrigerated, but must be eaten within two days. Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 (5pm) for picking up by Nov. 23. See website for details! garboslobsteratx.com

KALAHARI FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Up in Round Rock, in that expansive entertainment center called Kalahari – named, like its other iterations, after the large semi-arid sandy savanna in Southern Africa – they're having a wine and food festival of their own, with a full afternoon of unique bites, local wine and craft beer and artisanal spirits, tastings from Texas's own Top Chef star John Tesar – and, of course, live music. Sun., Nov. 20, noon-4pm Kalahari Resort and Waterpark, 501 Kenney Fort Blvd., Round Rock, 512/651-1000. $75. kalahariresorts.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

THE DINER BAR: FAMILY STYLE THANKSGIVING The Diner Bar, Mashama Bailey's Austin outpost, offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey with chestnuts, foie gras dumplings, chanterelles, bourbon-glazed rosemary sweet potatoes, Parker House roll – and a bevy of pumpkin, bourbon-pecan, and apple pies for dessert. See full menu here; make reservations via Resy. Thu., Nov. 24, 1-7pm The Diner Bar, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3047. $75. thedinerbar-austin.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Monday 21

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

THE DINER BAR: FAMILY STYLE THANKSGIVING The Diner Bar, Mashama Bailey's Austin outpost, offers a Thanksgiving menu that includes turkey with chestnuts, foie gras dumplings, chanterelles, bourbon-glazed rosemary sweet potatoes, Parker House roll – and a bevy of pumpkin, bourbon-pecan, and apple pies for dessert. See full menu here; make reservations via Resy. Thu., Nov. 24, 1-7pm The Diner Bar, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3047. $75. thedinerbar-austin.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Tuesday 22

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the Eleanor is featuring a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and many more. Of course the main and mezzanine bar will be serving their full menu,s but you can also avail yourself of the Ski Lodge with Miracle's signature shots served on a Shot Ski. It's a refreshing and wintery wonderland, and note: 10% of all to-go proceeds will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign. Thu., Nov. 17 - Tue., Dec. 27, The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. $10-600. theeleanoratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE Visit Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long – pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey, mushroom soup, green beans, pumpkin pie, you know all the flavors you love – but maybe be adventurous, too, with that pistachio cherry cake with salted honey ice cream for dessert. Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-close Summer House on Music Lane, 1101 Music. $75 ($20, kids). summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THANKSGIVING DAY AT SECOND BAR + KITCHEN This eatery on the ground floor of the East Austin Hotel may be our favorite of all the Downtown hangs – the venue's vibe is as casually welcoming as it is stylish and delightful – and we're glad to note that the kitchen's full menu will be available on That Day (mmm, that bone-in ribeye with crispy truffle potatoes), along with special items like pork croquettes with apple butter, ham & cheese bread pudding, smoked turkey breast with cranberry glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled green beans, and rosemary gravy, and – aaah, jeez, there's just so much that's so damned good here! Thu., Nov. 24, 11am-8pm Second Bar + Kitchen. secondbarkitchen.com/downtown

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com