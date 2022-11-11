Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 10

A ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Dine in style on Thanksgiving day at Austin’s newest rooftop restaurant, Nido at The Loren Hotel. The fine and fancy place is offering a seated four-course meal in the main dining room, with the bar area and patio reserved for walk-in guests (and anyone looking to just grab a drink). Mmmm, look at this bounty: chestnut soup, a fall salad, Heritage turkey with stuffing and honey-roasted cranberries, with classic family-style sides served throughout – and a pumpkin tart to finish. You can add wine pairings for extra; but, regardless, you'll be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Call for reservations! Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/ 580-1183. $85 ($35, ages 5-12). thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Those relentless dough-punchers at Easy Tiger are ready to cover all your appetizer and dessert needs this year, offering an array of grazing boards for the whole family, plus traditional pecan and pumpkin pies, those incredible pull-apart rolls of theirs, and more. easytigerusa.com

FARMHOUSE THANKSGIVING Sure, we enjoy the deliveries of Farmhouse all year long, but it's during these winter holidays that our palates rediscover how they really shine. From pasture-raised Texas birds to local bakeries' freshly baked pies, from garlic mashed potatoes to braised collard greens, from fresh cranberry sauce to – oh, hell, there's so much beyond that turkey brine kit they've prepared for the more adventurous home cooks. And it's all locally sourced goodness worth gobbling about. Farmhouse Delivery, 9715 Burnet Rd. Bldg. 7 #400, 512/529-8569. farmhousedelivery.com

GATI: THANKSGIVING DESSERTS & ICE CREAMS Chef Jam Sanitchat and her talented crew of confectioners have an array of vegan, gluten-free desserts ready for pre-order to bring your sweetest Thanksgiving dreams to life. How about a pumpkin cake with two (or three!) layers to it? A pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling? Whiskey pecan pie? A pistachio cake? A classic apple pie with maple and walnuts? Or that elusive thing you're always looking for on T-day: French silk pie (made with coconut milk and coconut cream topping in a chocolate graham crust). And, oh yes, ice cream in flavors of butter pecan, s'mores, banana pecan, the very chocolatey and spicy Third Eye, and more. Note: You can order from now until Nov. 13, and pick up on Nov. 11, 22, or 23 before 3 p.m. Gati, 1512 Holly, 512/220-1077. gatiicecream.com

GOODSTOCK BY NOLAN RYAN: THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS Appropriately enough, these folks know how to pitch a real winner. Choose from Goodstock's list of cooked meats and seasonal delicacies, and your holiday meal prep will be smooth as gravy. Among the goodness available: Fully cooked whole smoked turkeys with traditional or Cajun-style seasoning; honey-glazed, spiral-siced hams; a plethora of pies; and three flavors of savory holiday quiche. Order now for pickup at your convenience. Available through Nov. 18 Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, 3800 East Palm Valley #110, Round Rock, 512/582-2333. goodstocktx.com

HOLIDAY WINE TRIO TO-GO FROM AVIARY Even the brilliance of their food menu can't overshadow the oenophilic prowess of Aviary’s beverage director Alex Bell, and here he's wrangled a tasty three-pack of wine to trim all your holiday dishes just the right way: Patrice Colin "Perles Grises" Rosé Pet Nat, Zlatan Otok "Marina Cuvée Bijeli," and Les Vignerons D’ Estézargues "Carambouille." Order your wine pack in-store or by phone. Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. $65. aviarywinekitchen.com

SALT & TIME: HOLIDAY PRE-ORDERING Thanksgiving pre-ordering is now available at this acclaimed bastion of bountiful meats, with Orlopp Bronze turkeys raised especially for Salt & Time, along with mezcal glazed ham, pistachio-and-date-stuffed quails, and an array of speciality roasts. Salt & Time Butcher Shop & Salumeria, 1912 E. Seventh, 512/524-1383. www.saltandtime.com

SAWYER & CO. THANKSGIVING MEALS Let all the turkey-time bons temps rouler with the tasty, cajun-inspired traditions from Sawyer & Co., whether you choose one of their spicy birds or that succulent pork tenderloin, a plethora of family-favorite sides, and you know they've got pies, pies, pies galore. Pro tip: Don't skip on what winemaster Greg Randle's got to offer; he'll pair you up right. Order it all direct from Sawyer and pick it up from 2Dine4's legendary Swoop House. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/531-9033. sawyerand.co

TACODELI: THANKSGIVING MOLÉ TO-GO Tacodeli, which is where we so often like to spend the nonholidays, is bringing back their famous house-made molé to accompany your turkey and tamales this Thanksgiving season. Yes! You can pre-order a 16-ounce batch of the rich and heavenly stuff Nov. 10-19 for picking up on Nov. 22-23. Note: Each container costs $12.99 and can be ordered online. tacodeli.com

THANKSGIVING FEAST TO-GO FROM FAREGROUND The array of excellent eateries inside Fareground have put together a Thanksgiving menu that allows you to pick and choose your favorite offerings. Their to-go menu consists of rosemary chicken, orange rosemary heritage duck, herbs de Provence gravy, and herbed green beans from Austin Rotisserie; maple miso sweet potato casserole and roasted brussels sprouts with golden raisin hot sauce from Henbit; whipped potatoes and truffle mac-and-cheese from Little Wu; chorizo and cornbread stuffing and classic pumpkin pie from Taco Pegaso; and za’atar cornbread muffins and anise-spiced cranberry sauce from TLV. Bonus: Bottles of Left Coast Pinot Noir and Buehler Chardonnay are also available to-go. Pre-order through Nov. 18, to pick up on Nov. 22-23. And let's just say those wonderful words one more time: "za’atar cornbread muffins." Through Nov. 18 Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com

THE CARILLON: THANKSGIVING FOR FOUR We recently experienced the marvels that come from chef Kyle Barham's talented kitchen, so our holiday dining plans are excited by this Thanksgiving to-go package ($180 for four people) that features two pounds of smoked turkey breast, three quarts of sage & fennel cornbread stuffing, three quarts of whipped yukon butter potatoes, equal amounts of honey-glazed carrots and green bean casserole, a quart of pan gravy, a quart of orange-cranberry relish, two pies (pumpkin and pecan) and eight dinner rolls. Yeah – that'll take care of at least four people, alright. With leftovers for next-day sandwiches, too, we reckon. Note: Order through Nov. 13, for pick up on Nov. 23 (10am-6pm) or Nov. (24 8am-2pm). The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $180. thecarillonrestaurant.com

TRACE AT THE W: PRIX-FIXE THANKSGIVING Trace at the W Hotel, that stylish and fashion-forward epicenter of hospitality Downtown, offers a prix-fixe menu for the holidays, featuring potato leek soup, apple cider-glazed turkey with cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy – or smoked prime rib, or grilled salmon – along with mashed potatoes, sourdough-and-oyster stuffing, pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding, and plenty more to choose from. Yes, of course you can add wine pairings for extra. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $80. traceaustin.com

WAX MYRTLE'S: THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO Yes, that fine dining restaurant (and destination brunch spot) in the Thompson Hotel is offering dinner-for-two kits, with a choice of turkey or salmon, and an abundance of sides to choose from (apple and squash salad with endive, celery, and blue cheese; sweet potato with jalapeño yogurt; gnocchi gratin with Benton's bacon, white cheddar, and herbed breadcrumbs; bacon-wrapped dates; and even more) and, among the desserts, butterscotch budino and persimmon olive oil cake. Note: Place orders by Nov. 21; pick 'em up on Nov. 23, noon-7pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $120 (for two). waxmyrtles.com

Friday 11

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

VETERANS DAY FREE BREAKFAST AT MCDONALD'S Veterans and active-duty service members who present a military ID can stop by any participating McDonald’s restaurant for a free breakfast combo meal. Fri., Nov. 11, 6-10:30am. (2022) Locations all over town. mcdonalds.com

Saturday 12

AUSTIN CIDER FEST Yes, these apples: Moontower Cider Co., Austin Eastciders, Argus Cidery, Fairweather Cider, and Texas Keeper are in cahoots to present their freshest array of ciders. Hell, Austin and Manchaca aren't enough for these guys – the mighty coalition of locals will be joined by the Hill Country’s Hye Cider Co. and Lockhart’s Lost Horizon Cider Mill, bringing you a cideriffic night of celebration. Sat., Nov. 12, 4-9pm. (2022) Moontower Cider Company, 1916 Tillery. moontowercider.com

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

THE YARD WALKABOUT: CINNAMON & SPICE Have we raved about this place often enough? Gonna be a prime Saturday of great food and fun as ten of the Yard's best companies celebrate a theme of cinnamon & spice: Blue Norther, St. Elmo Brewing, Spicy Boys, Still Austin, Huckleberry, Texas Sushiko, Texas Sake Co., Spokesman Coffee, the Austin Winery, and Vacancy Brewing. Bonus: Finally, perfect weather for a walkabout! Sat., Nov. 12, noon-5pm. (2022) The Yard at St. Elmo, 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/471-4759. Free, but RSVP. theyardaustin.com

WEEKEND AT LARRY'S: LOLO WINE BAR A collab between Bad Larry's Burgers and Fermin Nunez can, we reckon, be nothing but delicious – especially at a wine bar. Sat., Nov. 12, 5pm. (2022) LoLo, 1504 E. Sixth, 512/906-0053. lolo.wine

Sunday 13

FRESA'S: TURKEY MEALS AND A LA CARTE SIDES Make your eatingest holiday a Fresa’s Thanksgiving this year – with a complete turkey meal, a la carte sides – like chorizo stuffing and mac-n-cheese and more, by the full or half pan – along with gravy, cranberry sauce, a variety of pies, and that beloved Next Day Pozole kit. Note: Order by Nov. 21 for pick up at the South First location on Nov. 23. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. fresaschicken.com

UCHIBA X FIERCE WHISKERS Austin's famed sushi purveyor Uchi will open a second location of their yakitori spin-off, Uchiba, in Austin in the summer of 2023. Right now, though, they've partnered with Fierce Whiskers Distillery for a night of pairings as Uchi's chef Vaidas Imsha takes guests through a family-style meal of yakitori, bao, and other small bites to preview what's coming to the new Uchiba. Sun., Nov. 13, 5 & 7pm Fierce Whiskers, 5333 Fleming Ct. $175. fiercewhiskers.com

Monday 14

ABA: MEDITERRANEAN THANKSGIVING TO-GO FOR TWO This Soco restaurant that puts the mmmmmm in Mmmmmmediterranean via the skilled kitchen of CJ Jacobson is offering a to-go holiday feast that includes classic hummus with crudites, pumpkin hummus with house bread, village salad, black truffle orzo, crispy brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin kebab, crispy chicken thigh with sauteed greens, and butternut squash. And a sticky date cake for dessert! Note: Place orders by Nov. 20 at noon via Tock; pick up from Aba on Nov. 23, 11am-4pm. Mon., Nov. 14 - Sun., Nov. 20, Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

CRU'S BOUNTIFUL THANKSGIVING Cru Food & Wine Bar is open for dine-in on the 24th! Begin with butternut squash and burrata bruschetta, indulge yourself with lobster-and-saffron risotto and, pumpkin ricotta ravioli as starters, move into the entree with roasted turkey breast with all the fixin's – but, oh my, leave some room for and pumpkin cheesecake or that chocolate molten cake for dessert. It's a fine three-course meal, and, yes, these folks have much wine available – though they'll welcome you with a complimentary glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $52. cruawinebar.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE This Texas-based emporium of culinary splendor and mixological might offers a full meal for dine-in or to-go (the dine-in's available only on Thanksgiving day), with $49 bringing you the choice of honey crisp apple salad and butternut squash soup, and then the main event: smoked turkey breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage-and-sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. (Pro tip: Get that butternut squash soup.) Bonus: Add a big slice of pumpkin cheesecake for $9 more. Available Nov. 23-24 Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. $49. perryssteakhouse.com

Tuesday 15

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com