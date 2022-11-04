Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 3

ATX GRILL RH: GRAND OPENING All hail the debut of ATX Grill RH, taking over the former Sala & Betty location, bringing all the wild game and vodka-forward goodness from Varda Salkey and Vladimir Gribkov – the good folks who ran Russian House for so long. "Bear/wild boar/venison/elk, using organic meats from local farmers to make wild sausages with Siberian berries for sauce and infused with alcohol." Na zdorovie! Thu., Nov. 3, 4pm. (2022) ATX Grill RH, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0215. grillatx.com

Friday 4

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL This year's Austin Food & Wine Festival takes over Auditorium Shores and Republic Square Park for three days of food from more than 50 of Austin's best restaurants, an array of wine, beer, and spirits from at least 30 acclaimed producers, cooking demos with the industry's best chefs, a live fire pit worked by experienced pitmasters – oh, the things you'll eat and drink and learn! Whether for a single day or with an all-you-care-to-indulge VIP pass, this'll be a foodstravaganza you won't soon forget. Fri.-Sun., Nov. 4-6 TIE: Auditorium Shores; Republic Square, Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside; Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/381-1147. $150-725. austinfoodandwinefestival.com

COMMODORE PERRY ESTATE X SAISON This guest series from Saison Hospitality’s chef Brian Limoges and executive sous chef Adam Gale and Commodore Perry Estate’s executive chef Bradley Nicholson and executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu invites you to celebrate collaboration in the kitchen with a private nine-course dinner at Lutie’s and a fermenting workshop for all experience levels. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 4-5 Lutie's, 4100 Red River St., 512/675-2517. $325. luties.com

INDULGENCE Pastries! Paintings! Performance! Here's a night of unique delights as painter and performance artist Kaci Beeler joins with aerialist and baker Odile Du in a benefit for arts nonprofit Pastiche House. They're telling us this is gonna be "a fanciful, fun, delicious, and intriguing show mixing together multiple art forms and dessert," and we're grinning because 1) it's true, and 2) it's good to know that some parts of Austin are still this creative kind of weird. Fri., Nov. 4, 8pm. Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Ste. 8-A, 512/800-4998. $10. skycandyaustin.com

Saturday 5

TEXAS MONTHLY BBQ FEST It's the annual big one, barbecuewise, from your friends at Texas Monthly – with two days of much food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace overflowing the streets of, well, Lockhart, this year. The "BBQ World's Fair" happens on Saturday, with 'cue joints showcasing international and creative flavors, a curated array of taquerias, and market vendors offering metalworks, crafts, sauces, rubs, and more. Sunday brings the "Top 50 Picnic," with plates from more than 30 barbecue spots featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 BBQ Joints. And yeah, both days will be rockin' (and countryin') with live music. Sat.-Sun., Nov. 5-6 Lockhart City Park, 504 City Park Rd. $43-203. texasmonthly.com

Sunday 6

Tuesday 8

ACL LIVE: DINNER & A SHOW Nixta Taqueria chef Edgar Rico whips up a fab four-course meal with wine pairings that you'll enjoy on the ACL Live concert floor while queer Latin Grammy nominee Gina Chávez gives an intimate performance. Tue., Nov. 8, 6-9:30pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson, 512/225-7999. $350-700. fb.com/acllive

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com