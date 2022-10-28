Recipe: Threadgill’s San Antonio Squash Casserole

Dubbed the Carnegie Hall of Supper by locals, few restaurants had as large an impact on Austin's food and music scenes as Threadgill's. It was part music hall, art museum, and restaurant, a local gathering spot that brought together all walks of life.

One cool feature was the memorabilia that adorned the walls. On my first visit there, I remember seeing wonderful historical photographs of the city and some of its past musicians. I was also very impressed with a handwritten poem called "Mother," written by Bonnie Parker of Bonnie and Clyde fame. Chicken-fried steak in the front, compassionate poems written by violent gangsters in the back.

Austin has yet to replace the loss of this icon. Where else can talented musicians play for their supper, artists have a show, and diners walk out back to a cool makeshift Texas History Museum in a former 24-hour gas station? Nowhere! (OK, maybe Whip In.)

San Antonio Squash Casserole

4 ounces butter

2 yellow squash

2 zucchini

8 ounces cream cheese

½ teaspoon sugar

2 cups Ritz crackers

1 cup toasted pepitas

1 cup sliced almonds

• Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch rectangular casserole dish with butter or oil.

• Cut zucchini and yellow squash in half. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds.

• Slice squash into half-inch-thick half moons.

• In large skillet, melt butter.

• Add squash, zucchini, and salt. Cook until squash starts to soften.

• Add sugar and cream cheese. Stir until combined. Set aside.

• Add squash mix.

• Top with Ritz, pepitas, and sliced almonds in that order.

• Bake covered at 350 F for 25 minutes. The casserole should be bubbling at the sides.

• Uncover and bake for 5-10 minutes more until top is golden brown.