Recipe: Las Manitas’ Migas con Hongos Recipe

My favorite thing about Las Manitas was going to the bathrooms. Customers were treated to a glimpse of the large, weathered kitchen as they traversed through it to get to the back of the restaurant where the restrooms were located. Like most customers, I felt like a tourist getting a peek into the kitchen that won over Austin's heart with their comforting breakfast dishes and strong coffee that could wake the dead.

In 2008, Las Manitas was forced to close as their property was slated for hotel development. Austin's reputation for cheap rent and great live music ended up killing not only the cheap rent and great music, but this cultural icon as well. The loss of Las Manitas stung Austin deeply because it had come to represent our local flavor. To paraphrase a Chronicle article from 2006, "The Mayor could be seen drinking the same coffee during his daily meetings as the rest of us." Everyone felt welcome in this cultural icon because they were. The dining room was filled daily with a mix of musicians, politicians, bankers, office workers, and regular Joes.

The morning after Las Manitas closed, Austinites were greeted with a sign on the door that read: "Here was fought the battle for Austin's soul. Austin lost."

Migas con Hongos

8 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

½ tablespoon butter

½ cup roasted mushrooms (recipe below)

½ cup tomato, chopped

¼ cup onion, chopped

¼ cup jalapeño, deseeded, chopped

2 cups tortilla chips

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

• Crack and beat the eggs. Season with salt.

• Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat.

• Melt the butter.

• Add eggs to pan and cook as you would scrambled eggs.

• Once the eggs begin to set, add mushrooms, tomato, onion, jalapeño, and chips.

• Slightly crush chips as you add them to the eggs so that the pieces are bite-sized.

• Continue cooking until eggs are done but still moist.

• Top with shredded cheese and serve.

Roasted Mushrooms

12 ounces crimini mushrooms or your favorite mushroom

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

• Toss the mushrooms with olive oil and salt.

• Roast in 420 F oven for 15 minutes or until soft.