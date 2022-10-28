Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of October 27, 2022

Wine & Swine

Sunday 30

WINE & SWINE Tell you what, citizen. There's no Sunday afternoon like a Sunday afternoon filled with all manner of tasty wines from Texas and roasted pigs from some of the best chefs in the Lone Star State – and this is that afternoon, as the Texas Food & Wine Alliance presents the 11th annual Wine & Swine celebration, replete with live-fire cooking and delicious dishes from the likes of the Fairmont's Jakub Czyszczon, Philip Speer & Christina Currier of Comedor, Jack Gilmore of Jack Allen's Kitchen, 1417 French Bistro's Kyle Mulligan, Intero's Krystal Craig, Laila Bazahm of Eberly, and more. Yes, there are celeb chefs coming up from San Antone and Houston, too. Yes, there's a whole Lockhart Takeover gonna happen in the midst of this shindig. And, beveragewise, it's all very wine-forward, of course – but there will also be much craft beer and artisinally distilled spirits in the mix, too. Sun., Oct. 30, 2-5pm. (2022) Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $95-175. texasfoodandwinealliance.org

Tuesday 1

PASTA PAISANOS: COLLABORATIVE DINNERS FOR ABORTION RIGHTS On the first Tuesday of each month, L'Oca d'Oro's Fiore Tedesco teams up with a guest chef to create a meal – an astonishingly delicious meal – in which 50% of the proceeds go to support the Lilith Fund. You already know how talented Tedesco is; you already know how important the Lilith Fund is; now treat yourself to a truly satisfying event of a dinner. This month's guests are Sara Mardanbigi & chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria. Tue., Nov. 1 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100. locadoroaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Trick-or-Treat With Pigs
Central Texas Pig Rescue; address in Smithville provided with ticket
Art from the Streets: 30th Anniversary Show at Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Slaughterhouse II
at The Vortex
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  