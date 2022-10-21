Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

GARRISON AT THE FAIRMONT: BIG RACE DINNER SERIES Amid the excitement of this year's Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, Fairmont Austin is hosting an exceptional eight-course Chef’s Tasting Menu in its fine-dining venue, showcasing the culinary skills of Garrison's executive chef Jakub Czyszczon in collaboration with Michelin star-winning chef Alfonso Caputo of Taverna del Capitano in Massa Lubrense, Italy. Yes, that's going to be four nights of an unforgettable epicurean experience right in the heart of Downtown. Oct. 20-23 Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $225. garrisongrill.com

HOTEL GRANDUCA: FALL FEAST LONG TABLE DINNER We've told you before about this ongoing series of dinners at the Granduca – because, basically, yum and wow – and we're glad to tell you about this latest one, featuring a multicourse feast from executive chef Tommy Suddeth, with cocktail pairings from the hotel's new Laurel restaurant. Bonus: Live music, right there on the nearest edge of the Hill Country. Thu., Oct. 20, 5:30pm. (2022) Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills, 512/306-6400. $95. granducaaustin.com

STARLIGHT SOIRÉE AT THE DOMAIN: BALLET AUSTIN The Domain is hosting this exclusive outdoor dining experience in collaboration with four local restaurants (Cru Food & Wine Bar, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, North Italia, and Maggiano’s Little Italy) to showcase a three-course tasting menu in the streets of Century Oaks Terrace, while Austinites enjoy local brews, live entertainment, and passed appetizers – and a portion of the night's proceeds will benefit Ballet Austin. Thu., Oct. 20, 6-9pm. (2022) The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, 512/795-4230. $75. thedomainaustin.com

Friday 21

WILLIAM CHRIS WINES: TEXAS WINE MONTH DINNER Enjoy a multicourse dinner along with perfect pairings of wines from William Chris Vineyards, presented in the company's Hye Society Tasting Room out there in the gorgeous Texas Hill Country. Fri., Oct. 21, 6pm. (2022) William Chris Vineyards, 10352 U.S. Hwy 290, Hye, 830/998-7654. $150. williamchriswines.com

Saturday 22

INDEPENDENCE BREWING: 18TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY This well-earned celebration, hosted at the brewery's taproom in southeast Austin, is themed along the lines of a State Fair and will offer 18 new brews, along with wacky fried foods – fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, fried waffles, fried pumpkin spice beignets, fried Spam musubi, and more – amid plenty of carnival games with prizes. Sat., Oct. 22, 3-10pm. (2022) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free admission, come on down. independencebrewing.com

SALVADOR DALI'S NAKED FEAST Here's a surrealist shindig sure to supercharge your senses as you wander the Vortex grounds and graze from elegantly designed food art on naked bodies. Artistic hors d’oeuvres are designed via culinary magic – with vegan, meat, gluten-free, and dessert options – by acclaimed chef Nic Patrizi. The Butterfly Bar will be serving up the Casanova Cocktail from Dali’s very own recipe, while costumed performers (could that be Dali himself?) further enliven this night of unique nomming. Bonus: Live music by Djamberry Caravan and the Rock Step Relevators. Sat., Oct. 22, 7pm-12mid The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. $50-100. vortexrep.org

Sunday 23

Tuesday 25

BLIND SALAMANDER: A TASTE OF TWO HEMISPHERES The Blind Salamander is, of course, that excellent new restaurant at the Omni Barton Creek. And this dinner features a six-course tasting menu by chef Francisco Baca – with halibut, duck, lamb, and more – accompanied by pairings of Australian and Californian wines (as presented by Penfolds brand ambassador Cat Pennington). Tue., Oct. 25, 6-8pm. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. $195. bartoncreek.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com