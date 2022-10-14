Recipe: Apple Cider Shrub From L'Oca d'Oro

Even with autumn in full swing, menus are shifting faster than our unseasonably warm weather. L'Oca d'Oro is known for their Italian-inspired handcrafted fare, as well as specialty craft cocktails, curated wine, and even a selection of low- and no-ABV drinks. It's the time of the season for loving change – and apples equal autumn.

The wizards behind the bar employ the same dedication to seasonal ingredients as the kitchen, and pairing considerations are made for the always changing menu. Where summer boasted watermelon and light delights, now it's flavors that go great with hearty dishes and sweaters. "Mocktails are something we love to see, and just because there's no alcohol, doesn't mean a drink shouldn't pop with flavor. Shrubs are a great way to sustainably elevate a drink," said L'Oca d'Oro manager and bartender Mallory Valentine, who created this lovely recipe for apple cider shrub just for us. If the stars align, you might just see it featured on the drink menu at that wondrous Mueller locale. – J.C.

Apple Cider Shrub

1¼ cups of grated or finely diced apples

Zest of one lemon

2 cinnamon sticks

3 cloves

3 star anise

1¼ cups turbinado sugar

1 cup of apple cider vinegar

• In a mixing bowl, combine apples, zest, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, and sugar. Stir well, cover loosely, and let sit in the fridge for 24 hours.

• After 24 hours, add the apple cider vinegar and let sit for another 24 hours.

• Use mesh, cheesecloth, or a coffee filter to strain shrub.

• Combine 2 ounces of shrub with 6 ounces of sparkling water and ice. Or combine with 6 ounces of hot water for a toddy moment.

Note: You can make shrubs out of any produce. My favorite thing is to use scraps because it's refrigerator-stable and sustainable. The rough ratio is about 2 parts fruit to 1 part sugar to 1 part vinegar. Produce with higher water content is easier to use, but firmer produce can be diced, processed, or even juiced.