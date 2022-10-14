Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of October 13, 2022

Hotel Granduca: Cinema Under the Stars

Friday 14

HOTEL GRANDUCA: CINEMA UNDER THE STARS Sure, who doesn't want to watch that Friday Night Lights movie starring (Billy Bob Thornton) under the big Texas sky as part of the Granduca's cinema series? But we're noting the event because it also features a fresh-off-the-grill burger and hotdog bar (with beer-brined chicken breasts, Linz Steakhouse burgers, and Wagyu hot dogs) and a fine mess o' sides and desserts as part of the package. What an evening of film, food, and fun! Fri., Oct. 14, 8pm. Hotel Granduca Austin, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. $35-80. granducaaustin.com

Saturday 15

SAZON LATIN FOOD FESTIVAL Celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a dozen Latin food vendors representing all the best flavors from the Caribbean and Central and South America. Will there also be live music and plenty to drink? Of course there will – it's a celebration, after all! Sat., Oct. 15, 11am-6pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. Free to attend. anisdayandnight.com

TEXAS KEEPER CIDER: GOLDEN RUSSET RELEASE Golden Russet, also called the Champagne Apple, is 1) a unique American apple, and results in 2) Texas Keeper’s favorite single varietal cider. It's fresh, delicious with a soft acidity, and it's being released today. Sat., Oct. 15, noon-9pm Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca, 512/910-3409. texaskeeper.com

Tuesday 18

EMMER & RYE: SICILIAN WINE DINNER Here's a wine dinner with Salvino Benanti, where guests can enjoy Benanti's wines from the active volcano of Mt. Etna in Sicily. These single-vineyard delights will be paired with a five-course meal designed by Emmer & Rye's top chefs – and, even before you're seated for dinner, the night will begin with passed appetizers and Benanti Etna Spumante Rosato. Tue., Oct. 18, 6:30pm. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $225. www.emmerandrye.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

