Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

BANGER'S SAUSAGE HOUSE: OKTOBERFEST Gotta figure a place with such perfect sausages as this local gem serves up, they're gonna rock the Oktoberfestivities in a mighty big way. How about three days of oompah bands, schnitzel, lederhosen, dirndls, crispy potato cakes, weisswurst, and all manner of delightful, German-inflected pastimes for – oh! The beer? A palate-pleasing panoply of quaffs: Live Oak's Oaktoberfest, Austin Beerworks' Montecore, Zilker Wunderbier, Weihenstephan Festbier, Hacker-Pschorr Festbier, Whitestone Opa’s Lederhosen, Paulaner Festbier, and more, more, more, 'til those steins runneth over. Oct. 6-8. Thu., 4-11pm; Fri., noon-11pm; Sat., 11am-12mid Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. bangersaustin.com

Friday 7

INFAMOUS BREWING: OKTOBERFEST It's time to don your lederhosen (or, jah, your prettiest dirndls) for a full afternoon and evening of das Deutschenshenaniganners. Here you'll find firkin tappings, 20-ounce mugs, a stein-hoisting competition, a keg toss, and (natürlich!) plenty of German food and live music among the famous Infamous brews. Fri., Oct. 7, 3-9pm. (2022) Infamous Brewing Company, 4602 Weletka, 512/487-8786. infamousbrewing.com

Saturday 8

GERMAN TEXAN HERITAGE SOCIETY Here's the day in which this Austin institution invites the general public – that's you, citizen – to their historical building and terraced gardens "to enjoy an afternoon of all things German and Gemütlichkeit." [Gemütlichkeit: a state of belonging, warmth, and friendliness.] Sat., Oct. 8, 11am-7pm. (2022) The German Free School, 507 E. 10th. Free. germantexans.org

QUESOFF Really, no queso is bad queso, but this benefit for Central Texas Food Bank will determine which are the best. Home cooks, professional chefs, and restaurants will present their finest liquid gold offerings in meaty, spicy, veggie, and wild card categories, as well as vying for the Best in Show award, to be judged by an all-star panel. DJ uLOVEi spins a tasty soundtrack, and Franklin Barbecue brings plenty of house queso for all. Read more here. Sat., Oct. 8, noon-3pm. (2022) Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. fb.com/quesoff

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com